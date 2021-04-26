172682410_1750848508418397_4249235564622817214_n.jpeg

The Factory is taking over the former Stringray Athletic facility on Central Drive in Southern Pines, and will have a free baseball and softball clinic with its grand opening on Saturday.

 Courtesy Photo

A new baseball and softball training facility in Southern Pines called The Factory will be holding its grand opening event on Saturday.

The Factory is taking over the facility at 1405 Central Ave. in Southern Pines that was formerly operated by Stingray Athletics.

Along with the grand opening event, a free clinic at the facility will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for players of all ages to train in the batting cages, the double-barrel indoor bullpen and on the outdoor turf area.

Professional baseball players Alec Allred and Benji Johnson will be providing instruction at the event. Players are asked to be there 15 minutes prior for sign ups.

