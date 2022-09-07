Coaches like to use the term “new season” when they start conference play. That is still one to two weeks away for Moore County’s football programs, but this week marks the end of the first season.
The non-conference schedule gives teams the chance to rekindle old rivalries, and take on opponents from different parts of the state. The goal is always the same, to prepare for conference play, what playoff seeding is determined by. Hopefully the opponents test your team enough, and don’t leave them too battered and bruised as we approach the half point of the season.
If there was a week full of true tests for the teams this season, it’s this week. From a premier 1A battle between two playoff teams from a year ago, to a battle of 4A powers and a road trip to an emerging 2A stalwart, the Mustangs, Patriots and Vikings have their hands full this week.
After three weeks, my record stands at 7-2, after a 2-1 record last week because I doubted Pinecrest, more on that later though.
West Columbus at North Moore
If this were a college football matchup, this contest between the Mustangs and West Columbus would be a primetime showing. It’s the best 1A contest in the state this week, featuring two of the top offenses and defenses based on scoring differential facing off. When North Moore went to Cerro Gordo last year, that was one of the toughest tests the Mustangs faced all season, and they squeaked out a four-point win that came down to a pair of failed two-point conversion tries from the Vikings.
This year’s North Moore team might have the better defense, and its offense will have to prove that it can be as physical up front to pave the way for its running backs. West Columbus has the size up front that can cause problems. The undefeated run could end Friday for the Mustangs.
West Columbus 35, North Moore 27
Pinecrest at Grimsley
So I was wrong about Pinecrest’s defense, and offense for that matter, last week. My apologies because the team that showed up to John W. Williams Stadium Friday night looked like a more mature, better defensive team than the one I saw under those same lights two weeks earlier.
My doubts about the secondary holding up against a passing attack were answered by a complete defensive effort, including the front seven making it hard for Middle Creek to develop.
But don’t rest on those laurels just yet, a tough Grimsley team that defeated the Patriots last season are the next ones in line. The Whirlies are a power run team, and stopping that part of the game hasn’t seemed to be a problem so far for the Patriots.
Pinecrest 35, Grimsley 24
Union Pines at St. Pauls
After slipping up after a win two weeks ago, Union Pines needs to see this week if it can string together two strong showings. A matchup against St. Pauls, who is two seasons removed from a 2A state championship game appearance, won’t be easy for the Vikings on the road, but to truly get better your resolve has to be tested.
St. Pauls has one of the state’s best running backs carrying the ball, and it will take a collective effort for the Vikings’ defense to slow him down, while also limiting the passing game for the Bulldogs as well. If Union Pines can get into an offensive rhythm like it has in the wins over Montgomery Central and Western Harnett, it can hang around with St. Pauls, but it will need the ball to bounce their way a few times as well.