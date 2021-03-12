The Carolina Philharmonic will host its sixth-annual golf tournament on Pinewild Country Club’s Holley Course on March 22 to help support its music education programs: Encore! Kids; Link-up; Junior Orchestra.
Cost for each player is $150 or $540 for a foursome. The tournament will offer a continental breakfast and box lunch delivered to the course. The tournament has a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.
First and Second Place Prizes is a paid foursome to play at Forest Creek Golf Club or Pinewild Country Club. Third Place Prize is a $200 Gift Certificate to Elliotts on Linden and Villaggio Ristorante and Bar.
Hole in One Prizes include: a 2021 Toyota Corolla from Pinehurst Toyota; a year’s supply of Bridgestone golf balls; a set of TaylorMade M2 Irons; a Cutar by Travis Matthews Premium Performance Package (casual shoes, golf shoes, socks, belts, hats, gloves); a two-passenger Onward HP Golf Cart from Carolina Carriage.
In addition, sponsorships are available at a wide range of levels if you cannot play and want to help support an empowering cause.
For more information and to register for golf go to www.carolinaphil.org or call The Carolina Philharmonic Box Office at (910) 687-0287.