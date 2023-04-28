The O’Neal School announces that Donna Taylor is the new girls varsity basketball coach.
A veteran coach, Taylor brings years of experience to the role. For the past two seasons, Taylor has served as an assistant coach at The O’Neal School. As a member of the O’Neal coaching staff, Taylor has helped lead the Falcons to two consecutive Tri-TAC Conference and Tournament Championships, as well as finishing as the NCISAA 2A state runner-ups in 2022.
“We are very fortunate coach Donna will be our new head coach. Our girls basketball teams have set the tone for our athletics programs over the last seven years,” said James Franklin, athletic director. “Coach Lulu Brase did a fantastic job building a program and will hand the team over in a strong position. Coach Taylor has been an integral part of our successes over the last two years. Coupled with her astute basketball acumen, is a wonderful role model and leader. Coach Taylor will continue to guide and grow the young women in our program, and we look forward with great excitement to supporting coach Taylor and her team.”
Prior to her time at O’Neal, Taylor served as the head coach at both Lee Christian High School (2018-2021) and Southern Lee High School (2005-2011). While at Lee Christian, Taylor used her acute attention to detail and tremendous ability to develop individual players and their skills to rebuild the Falcon basketball program. Her efforts saw Lee Christian win a conference championship and state runner-up finish in the 2021-2022 season, and Taylor was named the Mid Carolina Coach of the Year in 2020.
From 2005 to 2011, Taylor served as the head girls basketball coach at Southern Lee and helped lead them to three playoff appearances. She was named Cape Fear Valley Coach of the Year in 2007. Additionally, Coach Taylor is the Founder and CEO of B-2-B, Back to Basics Basketball Camp.
“First off, it is an honor and privilege to take the position of head girls varsity basketball coach at The O’Neal School,” Taylor said. “I am especially excited about the opportunity to build upon the legacy of excellence that has already been established by coach Lulu Brase. I am already working to ensure that I put my best foot forward as a coach of this outstanding program. I am grateful for the support of the athletic director, James Franklin, and the administration. I look forward to establishing a relationship with the school community at large. I look forward to this new journey together.”
Coach Taylor will take over for coach Lulu Brase, who is advancing her career as the next Athletic Director at her alma mater, Gaston Day School in Gastonia, starting in July 2023.