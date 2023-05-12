Every golf lover has experienced this situation at some point, where the daylight left in the day isn’t enough to fit in 18 or even nine holes, and there isn’t a range open in the later evenings to get a few extra swings in before sunset.
Renovations done also as a way to make the practice area at Talamore Golf Resort more aesthetically pleasing, also solves that problem of finding an evening place to practice. Construction of a covered building on the driving range at the resort came with the addition of eight Toptracer hitting bays. A large practice putting green is adjacent to the structure. “We wanted to make it cohesive from the clubhouse to over here so everyone could see it,” Talamore clubhouse manager Matt Hausser said. “Our driving range was kind of an eye sore. It was a warm-up facility. It really gave it a face lift that goes a long way with the rest of what we have going on and the effort we are making on the course.”
The club started exploring options to upgrade the range in 2021, and completed the project last fall. The overall plan for the facility was completed with the addition of the bar and restaurant access that allows the players to stay in the same area they’re practicing or socializing.
“That just adds to the flavor and the fun around here,” Hausser said. “It’s a more relaxed atmosphere and a little more of an entertainment area than just playing golf.”
Hausser said that he has seen a mix of resort guest, and the public come out to the facility, especially in the evening hours. Overhead lights illuminate the facility into the night hours.
“They come out and it just extends their golf days,” Hausser said. “Some days might lack the sunlight to get in another 18 holes, they can come down here and play some golf.”
He added: “When you’re on a golf vacation, you just want to play golf. This enables people an opportunity to continue to play golf.”
Just like the professionals’ shots on TV, the Toptracer displays can show the golfers’ shots seconds after hitting them, and provide distance, ball speed and other data about each shot the cameras pick up.
Games vary from points games fashioned like the format at a TopGolf facility to virtual golf where players can virtually play some of the top courses in the world. Multiple driving games allow players to both practice tee shots, and also battle with others in their group to hit the longest ball.
Hausser said that a game mode called “Go Fish” on Toptracer that has become a top pick for families, allows players of all skill levels to aim for shots within a 100-yard area to catch fish that are shown on the displays.
“In seeing some of the families coming out here, there are definitely some opportunities for families to come out and play and have some fun. It’s something fun and a little different from what they typically do, and they don’t have to drive out to Raleigh or Charlotte. They can come here,” he said. “There was one local lady on Instagram who just came out and said, ‘I’m going there. This is more fun than bowling.’”