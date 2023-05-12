1OlGg48g.jpeg

Players hit in one of the bays at Talamore’s Toptracer range, while others in the group sit around the table area and watch the shots on the display.

Every golf lover has experienced this situation at some point, where the daylight left in the day isn’t enough to fit in 18 or even nine holes, and there isn’t a range open in the later evenings to get a few extra swings in before sunset.

Renovations done also as a way to make the practice area at Talamore Golf Resort more aesthetically pleasing, also solves that problem of finding an evening place to practice. Construction of a covered building on the driving range at the resort came with the addition of eight Toptracer hitting bays. A large practice putting green is adjacent to the structure. “We wanted to make it cohesive from the clubhouse to over here so everyone could see it,” Talamore clubhouse manager Matt Hausser said. “Our driving range was kind of an eye sore. It was a warm-up facility. It really gave it a face lift that goes a long way with the rest of what we have going on and the effort we are making on the course.”

Lights illuminate the driving range area for players to hit after the sunsets at the Talamore Toptracer range.
