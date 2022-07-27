6-26 (13).jpeg

Bogeys’ pitcher Gabriel Swarms delivers to home in a game earlier this season. The North Moore grad has seen time in the field and on the mound this summer.

 Mike Dubbs/Special to The Pilot

A regular for the Sandhills Bogeys from the opening day roster, North Moore graduate Gabriel Swarms didn’t anticipate getting as much time in the field and on the mound for the first-year collegiate wood bat summer league team.

A league based around the players to help with development in the offseason has provided a prime chance for Swarms to get a feel of the college level, before he moves into Bob Jones University in the fall.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days