A regular for the Sandhills Bogeys from the opening day roster, North Moore graduate Gabriel Swarms didn’t anticipate getting as much time in the field and on the mound for the first-year collegiate wood bat summer league team.
A league based around the players to help with development in the offseason has provided a prime chance for Swarms to get a feel of the college level, before he moves into Bob Jones University in the fall.
“I didn’t think I would play this much infield. I figured I’d pitch a little,” Swarms said.
Swarms was an all-Mid Carolina Conference standout for the Mustangs in his final high school season. The right-handed pitcher was a reliable relief arm for the Mustangs, posted a 2.33 ERA and struck out 39 batters in 18 innings pitched. He also batted .273 with eight RBIs, and sported a .833 fielding percentage.
This summer has been a leading experience for Swarms.
“It’s definitely helped me with my hitting because I haven’t seen anything faster than 80 in high school. I’m also pitching against better players,” Swarms said.
With four appearances on the mound, Swarms has struck out 12 batters, and has a 5.40 ERA through 10 innings pitched.
“Most of them can actually hit, instead of high school where some of them can’t,” Swarms said. “In high school, I could throw a lot of fastballs because not a lot of them can touch it, but I’ve got to work everything in for these batters because they are much better.”
Bogeys field manager Bernie Carbo opened the door for Swarms to join the team this summer to continue his growth on the diamond.
“I needed some work for college and Bernie is my hitting coach, so he told me about it and I wanted to play for him,” Swarms said. “Summer ball is pretty important.”
Being close to home has also been a positive aspect of playing for the Bogeys. If the team wasn’t an option, Swarms said American Legion would’ve more than likely been the route he would’ve taken.
“I don’t have to be away from my family or anything, and that’s a big perk,” Swarms said. “It’s a lot of work. You’ve got to leave the house at like 12 every day and you don’t get back until 10. It’s good because it helps you get ready for college.”
Like he has been this summer, Swarms said he is expected to be a two-way player at Bob Jones University.
Clayton Allred, Swarms’ teammate at North Moore, joined the Bogeys later in the summer to add pitching depth.