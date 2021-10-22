Bogeys.jpeg

The Sandhills Bogeys, a college summer wood-bat baseball team in the Old North State League, will play their first season next summer at a baseball stadium constructed on the Sandhills Community College campus.

The Old North State League and Sandhills Community College announced Friday that the college will build a stadium to host the Sandhills Bogeys, a college summer wood-bat team, beginning next summer.

The Bogeys will breathe new life into the local baseball community. The mascot, logo and color choice were selected to pay homage to the local golf culture of the area.

"We are beyond excited about the opportunity to be the first home for the Sandhills Bogeys of the Old North State League," SCC President John Dempsey said in a statement released by the league. "First of all, I love baseball, and I think that love is shared by most of the people in the Sandhills."

The college has committed to constructing a baseball field on its campus where the Sandhills Bogeys will play their home games.

The field will be built on the back of the campus in multiple phases, with phase one to be completed by June 2022 for the Bogeys to kick off their inaugural season.

The ONSL is a collegiate baseball organization with teams across North Carolina made up of players from all divisions throughout the country. Teams play from early June through late July.

The ONSL is partially owned and operated by Alec Allred, the owner of The Factory baseball training center located on Central Avenue in Southern Pines.

