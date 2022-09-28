IMG_8050.JPG

This week we are all back on the annual trend of keeping an eye on the tropics to see what direction major storms are tracking to determine the amount of damage that North Carolina could be in for in the coming days.

With Hurricane Ian hanging around the Gulf of Mexico 100 miles south of Cuba on Monday, the meteorological prognosticators see the storm making a line north and hitting the Tar Heel State sometime Friday afternoon. Perfect for high school football, right? Many games were moved up 24 hours to get the conference matchups out of the way.

