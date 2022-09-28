This week we are all back on the annual trend of keeping an eye on the tropics to see what direction major storms are tracking to determine the amount of damage that North Carolina could be in for in the coming days.
With Hurricane Ian hanging around the Gulf of Mexico 100 miles south of Cuba on Monday, the meteorological prognosticators see the storm making a line north and hitting the Tar Heel State sometime Friday afternoon. Perfect for high school football, right? Many games were moved up 24 hours to get the conference matchups out of the way.
I’ve shown in this weekly picks column that I’m just about as correct as the weather man, but if I had to assess each of the three teams now as we are past the midway point, here’s the direction I see each of the teams going.
North Moore and Pinecrest come into this week off major wins to open conference play, hurdles that were necessary to clear if each team wants to claim a trophy at the end of the season. Pinecrest has to take care of the games ahead they are heavily favored in, including one this week, with major matchups against Lee County, Scotland and Hoke County on the horizon. Weather those storms and a first conference title is reachable.
The Mustangs have to do the same as Pinecrest, not overlooking weaker opponents in the coming weeks for a revenge matchup with Cummings a few weeks away. This year’s team brings a swagger on the defensive side to put a conference title patch on the banner in the gym for the first time since 1996.
Union Pines finds itself on the fringe of being a playoff team. A goal the Vikings established nearly a year ago when the seniors met after the close of a disappointing season last year is in serious jeopardy. Needing a win or two coming down the stretch, and some help from their opponents to help boost their state RPI rankings to secure, Union Pines finds itself in a precarious situation.
Through six weeks, I sit at an 11-4 record after going 2-0 last week.
Scotland at Union Pines
The Vikings start to the Sandhills Athletic Conference slate includes meeting the top two 3A teams in the conference, with the back end of that two-step of struggle coming this week for homecoming against the Scots.
Much like Lee County, the last opponents that the Vikings faced before a bye week, Scotland is a traditional powerhouse that has a balanced offensive attack. One point the Vikings could attack is Scotland’s lackluster defense that has allowed more than 30 points per game in the last four outings, including 52 points against Hoke County.
Give Union Pines’ coaching staff two weeks to prepare for an opponent and look for the Vikings to use an element of surprise to try and catch the Scots off guard, but that might not be enough
Prediction: Scotland 42, Union Pines 21
North Moore at Jordan-Matthews
The last time North Moore took on Jordan-Matthews came 12 years ago when a struggling North Moore squad was squashed by the Jets in Siler City, including an unwarranted two-point conversion in the closing moments of a 69-8 win. North Moore now is the the stalwart of a football team, while Jordan-Matthews is in the early stages of rebuilding. Last year’s awkward forfeit on the day of the game seemed to be the waving of a white flag from over in Siler City.
This year’s North Moore team might be tougher defensively than last year’s team, and now the offense is starting to turn the corner for the Mustangs. Another lopsided score in the matchup is possible, but that will require North Moore bringing the same intensity.
Coach Andew Carrouth said after the Bartlett Yancey game that he feels his team is close to breaking loose for a big offensive night. That might just come on Thursday.
Prediction: North Moore 56, Jordan-Matthews 3
Pinecrest at Southern Lee
No opponent needs to be overlooked, even a struggling Southern Lee squad that has lost its last 11 conference games. The Cavaliers showed last time out that it is capable of putting up big numbers, scoring 34 points in a loss to Scotland last week at home. Pinecrest needs to distance itself far away from the successes of the win over Richmond last week to help convert a short week into a comfortable win on the road.
The Patriots have an added obstacle to adapt to this week, with sophomore quarterback Cody Hanson getting his first varsity start with Mason Konen serving his one-game suspension for his ejection last week. Several players who missed last week due to injury are expected to get back, and it will be needed for the game to help bring continuity to the offense through the changes.