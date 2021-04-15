Drive, Chip, and Putt has continued to gain momentum in the world of junior golf since its inception in 2013. As the name suggests, kids compete to score points in those three facets of the game.
Last weekend we tuned in to watch kiddos from all over the country compete in the National Drive, Chip and Putt Championship on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.
These participants earned their spot in the finals via local, sub-regional and regional qualifiers during summer and fall of 2019. Registration is already open for kiddos to take their shot to compete in this FUN and FREE Competition with qualifiers taking place this summer for the 2022 National Championship.
We are excited to see two Sandhills area golf courses, Methodist University Golf Club and Pinewild Country Club, will host free local qualifying for boys and girls, ages 7 to 15 on May 29 and June 5, respectively.
As an incentive to encourage kiddos to give this fun and free event a try, we are hosting a Mock Drive, Chip and Putt event day for all who register for the local qualifier
This one-day afternoon experience will provide a crash course in practicing for the local qualifier, understanding the points chart used and then participating in a mock version of what they can expect during the official local qualifier.
Allowing kiddos to feel prepared to have a fun experience during the local qualifier in June.
Our Mock Drive, Chip and Putt Event will be held on Wednesday, May 26 in Cumberland County and Wednesday, June 2 in Moore County.
To learn more about the mock event, determine which age group your kiddos falls into and register, visit thefirstteesandhills.org/dcp.
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.