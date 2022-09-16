By Jonathan Bym
There was a point in Courtney Stiles’ life where she didn’t grip a club.
After a college career at N.C. State University, and a stint as a professional golfer, Stiles had her amateur status reinstated in 2009, five years after she graduated from Raleigh.
Life kept her from playing golf more frequently, but a move back to the area in 2015 to become the executive director for The First Tee — Sandhills reignited a love for golf for Stiles and has provided a lift for youth golf in the area as well.
“In 2016, I started playing just a tiny bit of golf, and in 2017, I realized I had never been eligible for the Mid-Am because I was either working, I was pregnant, from the age of 25 to 2017, I was not in the place to even think about being eligible to play the Mid-Am,” Stiles said. “It took a little while to get here, but the game’s a lot more fun. When you have a missed shot, you’re able to handle it better because there’s a lot less pressure than there used to be as a young person. I think that in some respects I’m a better player today than what people would assume was my prime.”
Stiles will make her fifth straight appearance in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Fiddlesticks Country Club that starts Saturday. The USGA championship marks her 10th appearance, with half of the appearances coming in the national championship for amateur female golfers who are older than 25 and have a handicap index of 9.4 or better.
Other USGA appearances include a pair of stops in the U.S. Girls Junior, two U.S. Women’s Amateurs and one time making the field in the U.S. Public Links.
The Pinehurst resident said that she has successfully qualified for every amateur championship she has gone to a local qualifier for. This year she was the medalist back in August for the qualifier hosted at Keith Hills Golf Club with a round of 70, closing with three straight birdies. The long day in Lillington included a rain delay where her 8 a.m. tee time finished around 5 p.m.
“I just kept telling myself that I needed to be calm and the things you can’t control, you just let them happen,” Stiles said. “That comes with age. I don’t think I was able to do that as a young adult.”
The two rounds of stroke play will trim the field down to 64 players for match play that begins Monday. Stiles has only made it to the match play portion of the championship once, at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur.
“I have reflected on the last couple of Mid-Ams and I feel like I’ve unintentionally put too much pressure on myself versus just allowing myself to play. At the end of the day, I rarely play two rounds of golf in a row, better yet two practice rounds and then two qualifying rounds and then match play,” Stiles said. “My biggest goal for this week is more about mental than scoring. I would like to do my best to enjoy the experience and allow myself to swing freely.”
The Mid-Am has led to Stiles falling in love with playing golf again, but her work life has continued to be focused on growing the game, especially at the youth level. This past winter, The First Tee — Sandhills was awarded a grant through the USGA, which is helping to grow the program model that Stiles and her team have developed that allows youth golfers to participate in golf related activities in P.E. classes, and after school programs both at the school and golf courses.
“When the USGA came out with this financial support opportunity, it honestly just fit really well like puzzle pieces,” Stiles said. “It gave us the confidence to say, ‘Hey, there’s this financial support available to help us increase this model that we really want to put in place.’ Knowing that we’ve got that financial support to purchase equipment and expand our coach base and offer scholarships to kids has been really helpful.”
Stiles said the fall programs at schools have started and are at 100 percent capacity, even with the expansion of the program to other elementary schools in Moore County, as well as growth to Hoke and Lee counties.
Goals for the future for the organization through the USGA IDEA Grant includes growing the internship program.
