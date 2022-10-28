While living in Jacksonville, Florida, Cole and I were very lucky to log a number of rounds on the Dye Course at TPC Sawgrass. Being competitive spirits, we didn’t let a round pass without playing with a purpose — usually pride, sometimes who got to pick dinner.
In those days, many rounds would come down to the 18th hole.
If you haven’t played the Dye Course, the 18th makes a subtle left hand turn around an impressive creek, forcing a risk-reward tee shot and usually leading to a longer second. A great finishing hole for oh-so-many marital matches.
But even better than closing a match out on the last hole was watching the golf-loving puppy who lived at one of the fairway-lined homes.
Early on he got my attention. And, his love for a good golf ball continued every late afternoon.
Each time it was the same thing. The owner in the backyard with a wedge, dog in position patiently waiting by his side. His owner would chip the ball about 30 yards and once the ball stopped he would yell “fetch.” The puppy would excitedly take off to retrieve the ball and bring it back at the speed of light.
This happened over, and over, and over. That puppy never got tired. And, if he felt the owner was taking too long to pitch the ball, he would bark at him as if saying, “Let’s go!”
Fast forward to 2022, I’d still not met a puppy to match the golf-loving spirit of Dye, as I decided he should be called. That was, until I met Rahni, pronounced Rainy, the very special Labradoodle.
On paper she may be 11 years old, but she’s got the heart of a puppy and wags wildly for the game of golf. It’s really no surprise, though, her human parents, John and Shirley Biggar share her passion for the game and have raised Rahni in their home off the fifth hole of the Dogwood Course at the Country Club of North Carolina.
So, how has Rahni matched Dye’s love for the game?
With her inability to allow the course to stay littered with stray balls!
Rahni’s eyes light up at the sight of a golf ball. And, her instincts take over. If her senses say there isn’t a golfer in sight, she grabs the ball and places it in an oversized basket in her backyard. But, if she can tell it’s a fresh find, she will walk the ball out of the pine straw to the edge of the grass and delicately place the ball down, as if nodding to the approaching golfer, here you go, and you’re welcome.
The game of collecting abandoned balls is her favorite act of the day. She tends to extend her search during evening walks to the bank of the lake off the fourth green, where she will find balls, drop them in a pile and turn to Mr. Biggar as if saying, “OK, time to take them home!”
Rahni’s current tally of balls has reached over 400, and she recently delivered them to The First Tee – Sandhills office so we may distribute to kiddos in our fall programs.
When working in the nonprofit sector, you learn that your donations will come in all shapes and sizes through a diverse group of individuals, organizations, businesses and... Rahni.
Each donation we receive serves a specific purpose and gives us the opportunity to be successful today, tomorrow and in the future.
In the case of Rahni and her favorite humans, Mr. and Mrs. Biggar, their hope is that the support allows our youth of the Sandhills to build their strength of character through the game of golf. We couldn’t be happier to have their ongoing support from the entire family, Labradoodle included.
If you’ve got a golf-ball-loving, four-legged friend, or simply like to hunt yourself, don’t hesitate to stop by, say hello and drop off your findings. We love making new friends, especially cute ones like Rahni.