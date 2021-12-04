How does the adage go, you always want what you can’t have?
One of the side effects of the pandemic was the inability to be in elementary schools across the Sandhills working with staff, physical education teachers and kiddos on campus. For many months it was as if an organ had been missing and we simply weren’t in tune.
But, last summer the tides seemed to be shifting in the right direction. Opportunities for organizations to re-enter schools were beginning to lift and we started to feel as if by this fall we would feel whole again!
During those hot summer months I had the opportunity to meet Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Dante Poole. He excitedly joined myself and our Board President Hershell Cole at Legacy Golf Links to peek in on our programs just a few miles from his new campus on N.C. 5.
As we shadowed that week’s summer camp, Dante and I quickly realized Aberdeen Elementary School’s Capturing Kids’ Hearts approach carries many synergies with First Tee’s curriculum.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts founder says, “If you have a child’s heart… you have a child’s mind.” Their philosophy starts with the simple premise that you can’t control what has happened before a child arrives at school each morning, but you can control how you react and lead them throughout their day at school.
At First Tee, we use golf to empower personal growth while enabling kids to learn and play the game. But, we know we must first spark a passion inside each child for them to feel excited to come back and engage with our mentors and coaches. Then, at that moment, we are able to successfully help them develop their character, resilience, self-confidence and inner strength!
At that moment, a light bulb went off and we both knew we wanted to work together!
In the months that followed, our staff had the opportunity to cultivate relationships with the Aberdeen Elementary School FACTS team, teachers, parents and students.
The end result?
An amazing group of teachers and spouses gave their time for six Wednesdays this fall after the bell rang to allow 30 kiddos to participate in our inaugural First Tee Club!
Through introspective questions, interactive games and immersive golf exercises, they laughed, built relationships and learned a little golf – all while taking advantage of the new campus’ outdoor space.
The class demonstrated honesty while keeping score during a game of 21 putting, showed sportsmanship during an intense game of golf baseball, and applied teamwork while capturing a property in monopoly chipping.
This was all made possible thanks to the teachers and spouses who set time aside to meet with us in advance to review not only golf games and skills but also our shared character education philosophies. We quickly learned how we could seamlessly integrate First Tee’s building blocks of coaching with Aberdeen Elementary’s R.O.A.R (Resilience, Optimism, Acceptance, Resolute) goals and Capturing Kids’ Hearts process.
We’re excited for this inaugural program to continue this spring at Aberdeen Elementary. If the kiddos on campus had it their way, we’d not take a long winter's nap!
We hope to roll out this successful model to other schools in the Sandhills as we continue to grow good kids together.
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.