DSC_3522_edited-1.jpeg

Rick Kaiser worked with the kids in the First Tee – Sandhills for the last six years after retiring and moving to the area.

 Courtesy photo

Rick Kaiser, a transplant from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, joined the volunteer assistant coach team at First Tee – Sandhills in 2016, soon after relocating to our area.

As a semi-retiree, he wanted to find an organization to volunteer with to keep busy while engaging in the community. He enjoyed coaching earlier in his life — football, baseball, wrestling, lacrosse, soccer and basketball — and felt this was a great way to give back in the Sandhills.

Coach Rick spent over five years giving back through our programs at First Tee – Sandhills. A natural lefty, Kaiser swung righty from the fairways while putting lefty on the greens. When not playing golf and exploring with his wife, Kaiser loved watching all University of Tennessee sports; maybe he was a bit partial, as his daughter is a UT alum. Go Vols!

Kaiser loved the chance to meet new participants throughout the year, as different kiddos participate in different sessions (spring, summer and fall), while working side by side with fellow volunteers that he described as enthusiastic and fun to be around. When working with the participants during programs, Coach Rick especially loved watching them practice their full swing on the driving range. He would say when they “connected” with a “big” shot, their reaction was priceless!

Coach Rick thought the mission of First Tee – Sandhills was a good enough reason to invite others to get involved on our volunteer team. He was a consistent member of the Knollwood Fairways coaching team, and always jumped at the first opportunity to substitute at other classes or fill in when needed.

Coach Rick will be tremendously missed by our community, fellow coaches, and the kiddos he mentored. We are thankful he chose to spend his spare time with our organization, and know he made a lasting impression in so many of our lives.

Thanks, Coach Rick, for all you did for First Tee – Sandhills. We loved having you on our team.

Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.

