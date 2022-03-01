Morgan Pettine, a First Tee – Sandhills teen, was one of 28 nationwide participants selected to attend the First Tee Innovators Forum last fall in San Jose, California.
As part of the forum, teens were empowered to develop a meaningful service project in their communities focusing on raising awareness on issues surrounding education, health and sustainability.
Upon their return home, each teen was prepared to work off a timeline, strategic goals and a budget to develop and execute their service project, from building a Go – To team, developing an action plan and setting an event date.
From there, they would hold each other accountable via check in Zoom calls.
Pettine, a sophomore at Union Pines, decided to lean into a cause close to her family – the blood bank.
“I came out to California and had the idea of recycling glass trash cans for our community,” Pettine said. “I recognized that our community had a really low percentage of blood so I came together and decided to do a blood drive.”
Did you know the blood supply in North Carolina is at an all-time decade low?
Pettine does And, she is prepared to be part of making a difference by hosting a community drive to make a dent in replenishing the blood bank.
“Since COVID, the supplies have been really low, there have been talks about how during the summer time there’s going to be a higher demand,” Pettine said. “Now we can help build it back up to it’s normal account since it’s been down for a decade.”
See, giving back is in her DNA.
It all started from the inspiration of her oldest sibling. She donated bone marrow through “Be A Match” and saved the life of a young girl with leukemia. Today, her match is the same age as Pettine and has lived three years longer than expected.
Upon completion, Pettine will be the fourth sibling to host a Community Blood Drive.
So, on Saturday, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, Pettine is hosting a blood drive in the ballroom at the Country Club of Whispering Pines. Participation is free but candidates are strongly encouraged to secure a time slot online in advance.
You don’t have to worry about cutting into your weekend golf game. Giving blood takes 45 minutes from check in to departure. Plus, you’ll leave with refreshments to get your body ready for that tee time.
And, thanks to the generosity of our community, blood drive participants will be entered into a fun drawing to win a prize basket of items that celebrate all things golf and giving back!
Ready to sign up and help replenish our blood bank? Visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the code Pettine to be directed to Saturday’s blood drive registration page.
“Everything is going pretty strong so far. We are still looking for some possible donors to fill in some slots,” Pettine said. “A lot of local friends and family who are associated with golf have come out and are volunteering for it and donating for it.”
I’ll be giving blood at 11:15 a.m. Can I count you in to be there?
Our free donations can help save lives. After finishing up the blood drive this weekend, she said the plan is the make this a yearly event.
“I want to continue this blood drive every year around this same time to make sure that this problem won’t happen again and the blood supply will stay steady,” Pettine said.
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.