Addisyn Stayskal shut down the Southern Lee Cavaliers throwing a complete game shutout in helping lead the Pinecrest softball team to a 5-0-win Thursday night, avenging a loss earlier this season to the Cavaliers.
Stayskal pitched seven innings allowing two hits and zero runs, while striking out three batters and walking three for the Patriots.
“I just needed to do my job and that was to throw strikes and they would back me up,” Stayskal said. “I think we were all in sync and we knew we could do it, and just making the routine plays got us through.”
After two scoreless innings from both sides, in the bottom of the third inning was where the Patriots (6-9, 2-6 Sandhills) broke the scoreless tie with an RBI groundout from Karma Morrison that brought a runner home to make it 1-0 early. Macey Jackson then followed right behind with a RBI single of her own to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead early. The Cavaliers (7-7, 2-7 Sandhills) couldn’t manage to get a run across as the third inning ended.
“Just being patient in the box. Patiently aggressive, that’s what I try to preach, be patient but when you see a good strike attack it,” Pinecrest coach Jesse Register said. “When a pitcher like that is around the plate (Mace Lucas), you want to make sure you take advantage of the pitches.”
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Patriots picked the action right back up with another RBI groundout from Morrison made it 3-0. Lauren Jefferson made it 4-0 with an RBI single to left and the Patriots capped off the scoring with a fly ball error to make it 5-0 to close out the win at home.
“Addisyn threw strikes. She only gave up two hits tonight, but the big thing was that she didn’t walk a bunch of people. We played pretty solid defense behind her. I like the fact that when we were in a situation where we could have gave up a few runs, the defense stepped it up,” Register said. “We had a few timely hits, they kicked the ball around and they gave us a error or two, but I've been preaching that if you hit good hard ground balls good things will happen for you.”
Lucas pitched for the Cavaliers in the loss allowing seven hits and five runs over six innings and striking out five batters.
The Patriots will close out the remaining regular season with four conference games. They continue their conference stretch hosting Lee County Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“I said when I took the job my goal was for us to play our best ball at the end of the year, and I think we are if we keep playing. I’m not worried about winning but if we keep playing our way the wins will take care of themselves,” Register said.
Jefferson and Maggie Drake each had two hits in the win as the Patriots have won three games in a row, their longest win streak of the season.
“I think just pushing hard, we had a little bit of a rough start, but I think we got it and there were just some bad games,” Stayskal said.