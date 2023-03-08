Most athletes can remember the nervous feelings of getting their first action at the high school varsity level, but few make lasting memories in their first varsity appearance like Pinecrest softball’s Addisyn Stayskal did at home against North Moore Tuesday.
Stepping into the game to pitch in relief in a jam with Pinecrest holding a one-run lead, Staykal had those typical first game nerves, but she worked through them to help turn the complexion of the game upside down.
“I was very nervous, but I’m only here to help my team out,” Stayskal said after the 21-4 win in four innings for the Patriots.
“I went out there to get three outs, do what I do by going in there to pitch.”
With the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the third, North Moore (0-1) was challenging to take the lead back, trailing 5-4 to Pinecrest (2-1). The sophomore got out of the jam unscathed, using one of her six strikeouts to jog to the dugout.
“My team was behind me. Lauren (Jefferson) was at third making comments and Macey (Jackson) was backing me up. I know that they are behind me,” Stayskal said.
Then came her first at-bat in the bottom half of the inning. Seeing a belt-high pitch with a runner on first, Stayskal launched a two-run homer to right center field, scoring two of the four runs in the inning to take a 9-4 lead into the fourth.
“I was actually very calm, and I just swung. We practice it every day in practice, so it’s like second nature at this point,” Stayskal said. “My mind went blank.”
The Pinecrest offense exploded in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a Karma Morrison homer, and Jefferson driving in runs with her first of two doubles of the game.
A pair of walks later set the stage for Stayskal’s second varsity at-bat, with the bases loaded and no outs in the inning. And what seemed improbable happened again when she connected with a favorable pitch and sent it over the fence for her second homer in as many varsity at-bats, this time a grand slam.
“She works hard. I’ve said that before with all our girls working hard, but to tell you I’m not stunned would be a lie,” Pinecrest coach Jesse Register said about Stayskal. “Two in a game is impressive. That’s what happens, a kid gets their opportunity and their hard work pays off. We’ll find her a spot in the lineup.”
Stayskal finished the game with six RBIs and six strikeouts in the circle to close out the game.
Jefferson drove in six runs for the Patriots as well, and Morrison had three RBIs. Frances Hanshew and Anjali Williams each had two RBIs.
“I think we can score one to nine, and that’s huge in high school softball to get production from the bottom of the lineup,” Register said. “I like their aggressiveness. I like the fact that they are getting into the box ready to swing.”
In its first game of the season, North Moore showed offensive flashes early in the loss with four runs in the top of the second inning.
“I’m seeing that we are definitely going to be able to play. I think we are truly going to be a talented team,” North Moore coach Jasmine Wray said. “We did make a couple of mistakes, but that’s just first-game jitters. Swinging the bat wasn’t a worry at all.”
Sydney Russell, Ella Fields and Logan Maness each had an RBI in the inning. Fields finished with a pair of hits in her first high school game. Russell started in the circle and registered three strikeouts
“I thought Syd did a good job. Our pitcher-catcher duo is going to be pretty nice,” Wray said.
Pinecrest hosts Richmond to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play Thursday. North Moore hosts South Davidson Thursday.
Patriots Defeats Oak Grove in Slugfest
With 30 combined runs scored in a more than 3 ½-hour game, the Pinecrest baseball team showed focus in a 16-14 win over Oak Grove Tuesday at home in non-conference action.
“I’ve had teams before where when they get punched in the mouth, they would give up, especially when it’s cold, the winds blowing, you’re uncomfortable,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “What we’re attempting to do is make these kids understand that just because the going gets tough that we’re going to lay down.”
Holding an 8-1 lead after three complete innings, Pinecrest’s bullpen surrendered seven runs in the top of the fourth, and the visitors tied the score at 8-all.
The Patriots (5-0) came back to score eight runs in the bottom of the inning, and held off late when Oak Grove scored four runs in the top of the fifth and two runs in the sixth, with Hunter Huneycutt closing out the game on the mound.
“I can’t be more proud of a guy like Hunter Huneycutt that comes in and closes it down. We needed that, especially in a situation where we were in the sixth where he came out of center field to do what he did,” Hewitt said.
Senior Colby Wallace was 4-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate, and junior Bryant Kimbrell drove home four runs. Both had a home run in the win.
Kimbrell started on the mound for the Patriots, and struck out seven across three innings.
J.C. Woolard had two RBIs, while Addison Roth, Connor Tepatti, Grayson Hudgins and Mitchell Baek each drove in a run in the win.
Pinecrest hosts Myers Park Thursday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.