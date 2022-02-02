For the first time in program history, the Union Pines wrestling team will compete for a N.C. High School Athletic Association state dual team state championship Saturday after claiming the regional title at home Wednesday night.
The Vikings defeated Orange, 49-24, in the 3A East regionals championship Wednesday at home to punch the program’s ticket to the first state title game.
Union Pines gets a rematch against Fred T. Foard, a team who beat the Vikings earlier this season, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Viking defeated Currituck, 42-39, in the third round earlier Wednesday.
In the 4A East regional hosted at Pinecrest, Laney proved to be too much for the Patriots, claiming a 40-33 win to advance to the 4A state title. The loss was the first dual team defeat for Pinecrest this season.
In the third round, Pinecrest defeated New Bern, 51-16.
