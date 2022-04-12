While it has been nearly 40 years since winning the 1982 1A/2A N.C. High School Athletic Association slow-pitch state championship, members of that North Moore team don’t miss a beat when reminiscing on their glory days, and the inside jokes that were made along the way.
“There were so many women that we saw that had balls on their head it was ridiculous,” Maria Sweet Brock said, sending the group to laughter.
“Inside joke,” Tammy Nesbitt Little said.
“There’s some you don’t forget,” coach Cheryl Brewer added.
The championship is the school’s lone team state title, and for Saturday’s Mustang Classic softball tournament, the anniversary of their win in three games over Whiteville brought eight of the players and their head coach together.
“Has it really been 40 years. It seems like yesterday. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing I don’t think we will ever experience again,” Donna Bean said.
The end of that season for the Mustangs was a storybook run. After finishing fourth in the conference with an 11-6 overall record, North Moore’s only chance to make the state playoffs required winning the Central Tar Heel Conference tournament, which it did.
A run to the state title series included wins over 2A opponents South Granville, Jordan-Matthews, Ledford and East Wilkes, with a 3-0 win over Jordan-Matthews the widest margin. Ledford was the defending state champion.
North Moore’s run led to a three-game series at Whiteville. Two wins by either team that day would have swept the series. North Moore won the first game, 10-3, and Whiteville was victorious, 7-0, to force a winner-take-all third game, which the Mustangs were prepared to play to avoid a conflict.
“We were a little upset, and I said, ‘We’ve got graduation and we’ve got to get these kids back.’ They said, ‘No we’re not going to play until 1,’” Brewer said. “In actuality, it turned out to be in our favor that we didn’t play because it gave us time to regroup and get our heads on straight.”
The Mustangs won their ninth game of the postseason by a 4-0 score to claim the championship.
“I can remember when that third game was over and coach Brewer ran out on the field and she was the first person I hugged,” Joanna Calicutt said. “You think about people and the position they played, the fun we had. We had a lot of togetherness, and that’s what made it.”
The celebration continued for the more than two-hour drive back home, capped off with a police escort through town with banners painted on bed sheets.
“Coming back and riding through Robbins with our sign out the window of the bus with a police escort. That was a big time back then. We were famous back then,” Bean said. “Whiteville, I don’t know how many miles it is away, it’s a long ways, but coming back it didn’t seem like it was nothing.
“We sang ‘We Are The Champions’ going through town.”
The end of the celebratory route provided a quick change for a trio of the players to cross the stage.
“We pulled in just in time for them to put on a cap and gown and walk across the stage,” said Brewer, who started teaching at North Moore in 1978, and still works part-time at the school.
One of the seniors was Wanda Smith, the MVP of the championship series for the Mustangs, and who was a force to be reckoned with during her senior season, hitting better than .600 at the plate.
The reunion Saturday brought back nearly half of that team for a look back at some of the attributes that helped the team reach the pinnacle that season.
Even though the Mustangs were dwarfed in student body size to the teams they competed with in the playoffs, that was an advantage for many of the players.
“I think it was like a family. Being from a smaller school and knowing everybody,” Teresa Welch Maness said. “I just think that was key.”
“There was no jealousy. We helped each other, we uplifted each other, we wanted each one of us to be the best we could be,” Brock said. “That’s what you call a team.”
Many of the former players are parents now, and have watched as their children’s sports teams falter because they didn’t have the chemistry that title-winning team had.
“My daughters played and I’ve seen teams along the way and seen how girls can bicker with drama here and drama there,” Dawn Northcutt Martin said. “I don’t remember us having any of that. A lot of that come from our coaches. We were just really tight-knit.”
The team also brought a work ethic with them that mirrored the expectations that Brewer had for the team. The team knew that practices could turn to conditioning sessions in a heartbeat if mistakes were made during drills and other field work, but the Mustangs continued to press on.
“There was a work ethic that we just don’t see a lot nowadays in sports and in school. Coach Brewer, she supported us and we knew she loved us, but she was going to make us work,” Little said. “That carried on and I think all of us have been successful once we’ve left here, and a lot that started with her and the rest of the coaching staff here at this small school.”
Many of the lessons that Brewer taught have continued to echo through the lives of her players now into their professional and family lives.
“I remember how much coach Brewer cared and that meant a lot. The traits that she taught us, like you need to have teamwork, you need to care about other people, you need to be the right person and need to do the right thing,” Viveca Wyatt Atkinson said. “She taught me a lot of life skills and lessons that I’ve carried on. It wasn’t just about softball, it was about her leadership and mentorship.”
Known for her glaring looks that would freeze almost every player frozen in their tracks, Brewer’s words also hit home for her players.
“Coach Brewer, when she had a meeting, it wasn’t just a meeting, it was come-to-Jesus meetings,” Brock said. “You wrote it down and it was wrote down in stone, because if it wasn’t done right, you would wish it was wrote down in stone.”
One of those meeting was the turning point in a season with a middle-of-the-road record that helped drive the Mustangs to somewhere the school had never been, and still is in search of.
“We had great kids. I think as a team we played so well together. We might not have been the most talented. We had a little prayer meeting at Chatham Central after the last regular season game,” Brewer said. “They decided that this was what we wanted to do and the more we played, the more relaxed they became and the more together they became. We gelled at the right time. We peaked at the right time. It’s an experience I’ll never have again.”
Two decades later, North Moore returned to the state championship stage as part of the four-team double-elimination championships on five different occasions from 2001-2004 and also in 2007, with three of those trips making it to the championship game where the Mustangs finished runner-up. The boys soccer team in 2013 also came up one win short of matching the feat set by the 1982 softball team, with Brewer on the school’s staff.
“I hope North Moore wins a lot more state championships, but we will always be the first,” Brewer said.
