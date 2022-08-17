Here we are again, on the jumping off point for another high school football season.
A lot has changed since the last time local football teams strapped on their helmets for Friday night action, including a coaching change, several standout players signed to play at the next level and graduate and other changes to our everyday lives from where we were 365 days ago.
But even with the new fixtures this season, a lot is still the same. North Moore is still going to load up the line of scrimmage and backfield to run the ball down opponents’ throats like it did in its surprising season last fall. Union Pines carries a chip on its shoulder to prove they belong in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and has primed itself for a better finish. Pinecrest has its third different head coach in three years, but Nick Eddins brings the same tenacity and accountability from the players like the coaches before him.
This year, I’m looking for redemption as well. Picking every regular season game for the three high schools a season ago, I finished with a 20-7 record. That’s a low C average grade in the classroom, and I’m poised to do better this fall and get on the honor roll at least.
Rolesville at Pinecrest
Pinecrest and Rolesville face off again, the third time in a year and two days, in Southern Pines Friday night. The teams should be very familiar now, but don’t expect both sides to share a pregame meal and a good laugh on the field during pregame.
In the first meeting to kick off last fall, Pinecrest delivered the initial shot, topping the Rams, 40-36, in a bit of a shock to start the season across the 4A landscape. The computers matched the two teams together in the first round of the state playoffs at Pinecrest, and Rolesville torched the Patriot secondary for a 52-36 win.
Talking about the Rams this preseason usually brings Noah Rodgers, a four-star wide receiver going to Ohio State, but a majority of the Rams’ offense has since graduated. Pinecrest seems to return a bulk of its experience on offense, with a strong linebacking corps. If Pinecrest can jump ahead early on Rolesville, it will be their best chance of staying in the game against their very skilled opponents.
Rolesville 36, Pinecrest 34
Union Pines at Montgomery Central
This game, when it was set to be played at Union Pines to open the 2021 season before the Vikings had a COVID-19 pause late in the preseason, was going to be a big ballgame a year ago. The fact that longtime Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger was going to start his first season with a new school playing in Moore County seemed poetic, until it didn’t happen.
The Vikings seemed to be playing catch-up after having to stop their preseason prep for a quarantine period, and I think we’re all glad that issue — hopefully — won’t rear its ugly head again this season. Perhaps the season could’ve gone a little smoother for Union Pines without that stoppage, but that was the past.
For those that know what Metzger does as a program rebuilder, they know the future state of the school westward in Montgomery County is much brighter than the 1-8 record last season. Union Pines can’t take the Timberwolves lightly.
Union Pines 24, Montgomery Central 21
Carver at North Moore
After the start to the season North Moore had at Carver last year, it didn’t look like the Mustangs would end up with double-digit wins and make the third round of the state playoffs. Carver stuffed North Moore at the 1-yard line on the Mustangs’ first offensive drive, and on the next play scored on a 99-yard rushing touchdown. Even at the half, Carver had rushed for nearly 300 yards, but the second half showed the true Mustangs.
This year there’s a lot of questions about who will step up and be the playmakers for the Mustangs, and Carver has the coaching staff’s full attention as an athletic team that could prove to be a tough season-opening test. Many of the same players that spearheaded the second-half charge last year are back on the defensive side of the ball, and the offensive line returns and has a year’s worth of experience.
North Moore 27, Carver 21
