featured Start of Bogeys' Home Game Pushed Back Staff Report Jun 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to a threat of inclement weather Tuesday afternoon, the Sandhills Bogeys have pushed back the start of their home contest Tuesday.The game against the Sanford Spinners, scheduled for 4 p.m., will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be a 7-inning contest due to the field being without lights. The Bogeys announced that more than 1,000 combined fans came out to the new stadium for its first two home games this weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Jun 14 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Tue, Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Tue, Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Jun 14, 2022 Jun 15 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Wed, Jun 15, 2022