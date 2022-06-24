A new wrinkle is being added into the history of the North & South Men’s Amateur Championship this week with the first playing of the championship now part of the Elite Amateur Golf Series.
The seven-tournament series this summer has already completed the first two legs, concluding with the Western Amateur in early August. The amateur players are competing to finish highly in the series’ rankings, which will use World Aamteur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points tallied from all seven events. The top five finishers receive an exemption into the U.S. Amateur this August in New Jersey, exemption into the final qualifying for next year’s U.S. Open and one start on a Korn Ferry Tour event.
The event has brought a larger number of applicants to the field, and a better quality to the field, says Matt Nunez, director of the North & South.
“We actually had more entries than we did in 2019 before the U.S. Amateur. The quality of field, there’s an uptick there as well,” Nunez said. “There’s a lot of the same guys who are loyal North & South players and love being in Pinehurst are returning. We’re happy to have them back.”
First place after the end of the summer receives an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and second place is exempt for the Puerto Rico Open.
But when the top amateur golfers from around the world come to Pinehurst this week, they are still competing for the pride and the legacy of the country’s longest consecutively running amateur championship with the 122nd playing of the North & South.
“There will be some signage, and literally that’s it. The goal for this year is to uphold the integrity of the championship as a Pinehurst event,” Nunez said. “The integrity of our event is still there. It’s very much still the North & South.”
Through the first event of the series, Bryce Lewis led Kelly Chinn by approximately six WAGR points. Chinn was in second place after two rounds at the Northeastern Amateur this week in Rhode Island.
The rising Duke sophomore highlights a handful of prolific players with local ties competing in the North & South. After growing up in the Northern Virginia area, Chinn’s family moved to the Country Club of North Carolina, which they now call home.
Chinn competed on Pinehurst No. 2 this spring for the Blue Devils at the Wake Forest Invitational.
Pinehurst native A.J. Beechler finished tied for third at that same Wake Forest tourney, and the East Carolina senior is in the field this week. He advanced through local qualifying for the U.S. Open at Pinewild in the spring as well.
Jackson Van Paris stormed to the championship match last year at the North & South, with his play bringing large crowds out to see the local standout attempt to be the first local winner of the championship since Jack Fields in 2011. After a year playing on the Vanderbilt golf team, Van Paris stormed out to a top-15 finish at the Sunnehanna Amateur last week.
Other locals in the field are Jackson Bode, a recent graduate of Pinecrest, who earned his spot last year by winning the North & South Junior title, and Pinehurst resident Sihan Sandhu.
Along with Van Paris making his return, three of the four semifinalists from last year’s North & South are in the field this week. Van Paris defeated Chad Wilfong in 20 holes with a dramatic chip-in for the win on the second hole last year. Wilfong was the oldest in the field last year and will be this year as well at 41 years old. He earned his first USGA championship earlier this year at the U.S. Amateur Four Ball with partner Davis Womble.
Zack Gordon, a senior at Clemson, lost to eventual champion Louis Dobbelaar in the semifinals last year, and returns to the field this year. Gordon played in the Wake Forest Invitational this season, sharing medalist honors with teammate Colby Patton, as the Tigers won the team title for the event as well.
The highest-ranked player in the field is relatively unknown to the USA. Coming in ranked 17th in the WAGR men’s rankings is Wenyi Ding, from China. In the last two years, Ding has won eight times and finished in the top five in his last 18 amateur events in China. The last appearance in the U.S. came in 2019, according to WAGR.
“He doesn’t play collegiate golf. He doesn’t play amateur golf in the states. He only plays in China and he’s coming to Pinehurst,” Nunez said. “I would imagine that because of the Elite Amateur Golf Series now he is making his way to Pinehurst.”
David Ford, a rising sophomore at North Carolina, is one of the highest ranked golfer in the field, based on the WAGR rankings. He is the 20th-ranked men’s amateur in the world. Maxwell Ford, David’s sibling, is in the North & South Field, and is tied with Chinn for second place in the Elite Amateur Golf Series rankings after the first event. North Carolina native Caleb Surratt is the only other player in the top five of the EAGS rankings after the first event in the field this week.
The format of the championship will be 36 holes of stroke play, where each competitor will play Pinehurst’s No. 2 and No. 4 courses Tuesday and Wednesday. The field will then be trimmed to the top 32 players for match play that will be contested on Course No. 2 solely.
The round of 32 will be Thursday, the round of 16 and the quarterfinals on Friday, and the semifinals and finals on Saturday.
