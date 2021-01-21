The Pinecrest boys basketball team’s balanced offensive showing it had in the first two games of the season was quieted on Wednesday at home against St. Pauls.
Four Patriots scored in the nonconference contest, and the visitors rallied in the second half to claim a 50-41 win.
“I give a lot of credit to St. Pauls. They played hard and they are well coached. We force a lot of bad shots. We looked timid and scared with the ball,” Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder said.
“We see ourselves in practice and we knew we had to get better. Sometimes that’s a good lesson. The kids now know they have to get better.”
Taking a 25-16 lead into halftime, the Patriots (2-1) scored two points in the first seven minutes of the third quarter as St. Pauls (5-0) took the lead and stretched its advantage to as many as five points.
A pair of St. Pauls technical fouls and a Sam Stoltz 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer gave the Patriots a 35-32 lead heading into the fourth where the offensive woes continued.
Pinecrest scored six points in the final period and held the lead until the 3:20-mark when St. Pauls senior Will Ford picked a pass to the wing and took it the length of the floor for a dunk, making it 43-41.
With 4:02 left in the game, Pinecrest senior Bradlee Haskell hit a pair of free throws to put the Patriots up 41-39, and they didn’t score the rest of the way.
“Our shot selection was not great. I think we really take pride in unselfishness and ball movement, that was at a minimum,” Snyder said.
Haskell had a game-high 21 points, accounting for 11 of the team’s 16 second-half points. Ian Blue had 10 points, with most of that coming in a second-quarter scoring flurry that helped the Patriots take an eight-point lead.
In the two games at Midway and Trask to start the season, seven Pinecrest players got in the scoring column, but a more “athletic” St. Pauls team limited open scoring chances for other scorers.
“They close out on shooters harder. They challenge you when you drive to the rim. Everytime you go, you get bodied,” Snyder said. “Just bigger, stronger, faster guys. Every one of our kids that caught the ball on the floor, it was like a hot potato, and we are better than that.”
Ford had 15 points, including 11 in the second half, to lead the Bulldogs, and Jeyvian Tatum had 10 points.
Sandhills Athletic Conference opens for the Patriots on Friday at home against Seventy-First.
“We’ve got to get back to Pinecrest basketball, and get better at us,” Snyder said. “It may not show Friday or Tuesday, but slowly here we’ve got to get back to us and play with a little grit and toughness.”
Strong Offensive Output Lifts Pinecrest Girls against Bucks
With three scorers in double figures, the Pinecrest girls basketball team claimed a 63-32 win at Hoke County on Tuesday. The game counted as a nonconference game for both teams.
Pinecrest (2-2) junior Aniyah Jackson had 15 points to lead the scoring in the win where Pinecrest scored more than 16 points in each of the first three quarters.
Haley Kallgren added 12 points for the Patriots and senior Kadence Stewart chipped in 10 points. All 10 Pinecrest players that saw game action scored.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.