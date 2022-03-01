Just as quickly as the high school winter sports season ended Thursday, the spring sports season started off Monday on the first official day of contests in the state.
Many local teams opened with home contests under conditions familiar with the start of the regular season. Winter weather’s touch on the area hung around with a chill still in the air, making many of the players, coaches and fans yearning for the warmer temperatures that come later on in the season.
Vikings Close Door on Gray’s Creek
A base hit could have meant losing the lead, and even possibly the game, but Union Pines senior Finley Spicer didn’t let the pressure of a full count and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning get the best of him.
“I work harder than everyone out here and their whole team so I just went out there and did my thing,” Spicer said. “I train for a reason and I had to trust myself in that moment.”
Spicer delivered a pitch that blew past Kobe Kinlaw for his sixth strikeout of the night to end the 3-2 win for the Vikings at home to open the season.
“He came in and filled up the strike zone and did a great job with a lot of zeros up there,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “I told the seniors before we came out here today that every senior that we’ve got would start today. That’s pretty rare. We talked to them about them being the leaders and showing the other guys how it’s done. It wound up that Finley had a good night at the plate and closed the thing out on the mound. Trevor (Hilburn) hit the three-run home run, so the seniors definitely stepped up and did their part.”
Spicer delivered four scoreless innings on the mound of the Vikings (1-0), and made the most of his plate appearances with three singles.
Before Spicer took the mound, he was one of three Vikings to touch home in the bottom of the third inning as Hilburn launched a three-run homer to left field to put the Vikings up, 3-2.
“That was huge. Once I knew we had the lead, I just told myself that I had to hold it and win it for my boys,” Spicer said. “Even though I wasn’t getting ahead of batters, I was able to get back into the count with my fastball and later on in the last two innings my offspeed really got going.”
Union Pines sent freshman Ryan Wallace to the mound to start in his first high school game. The freshman worked around runs scored in the first and second innings to post a scoreless third inning. He finished with seven strikeouts in the game before Spicer took the mound in the fourth inning.
Chance Purvis had the only other hit for the Vikings in the win.
Union Pines travels to Gray’s Creek Thursday.
Late Run Lifts Pinecrest Over Millbrook
A Pierce Perrotta RBI single in the bottom of the sixth pushed the Pinecrest baseball team into the lead for a 5-4 win at home over Millbrook Monday to open the season.
Perrotta and Cam Bunker each had two hits to lead the Patriots in the win, and each drove in a run as well.
Senior Eathan Masson drove in two other runs for the Patriots (1-0) against Millbrook.
Bunker closed out the game striking out five in his two innings of work on the mound in the top of the sixth and seventh innings. Noah Arnette struck out four in his three innings pitching to start the contest.
Pinecrest hosts Heritage Wednesday.
In softball action, Pinecrest lost 14-4 in five innings at Western Harnett.
Union Pines Soccer Routs Cape Fear
With two seniors scored five of the seven goals on the road for the Union Pines girls soccer team to claim a 7-1 win at Cape Fear Monday.
Senior Lexi Robbins scored three goals and assisted on another, while classmate Gianna Silvestri scored two goals and recorded an assist for the Vikings (1-0).
Leah Morris and Jenna Bonds each added a goal. Morris and Taylor Leach each had an assist.
The Vikings go to Croatan Friday.
Vikings Fall in First Boys Lacrosse Contest
The Union Pines boys lacrosse team hosted the program’s first varsity contest against Panther Creek, falling 13-4 on Monday.
The Vikings were led in scoring by Aidyn Rombalski with two unassisted goals. Zach McCormick and Michael Strohacker each scored a goal and Mason Berge assisted on Strohacker’s score.
Rombalski won 14 of his 16 faceoffs and picked up 11 groundballs.
The Vikings go to South Garner on Friday.
Union Pines Golfers Top Bears
The Union Pines boys golf team defeated Chatham Central in a nine-hole match on the River Course at the Country Club of Whispering Pines on Monday.
The Vikings totaled 178 strokes as a team to the Bears’ 234.
Corbin Yow was the medalist of the contest with a round of 42.
