A few vacancies remain for two women's golf introductory clinics scheduled for this month at the Pinehurst Golf Academy.The one-day courses, taught by LPGA/PGA professional Nicole Weller, is scheduled for this Sunday and June 30.The cost per participant is $325, and each class is limited to five students. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.The events includes six hours of event with many breaks; learning the basics of putting, chipping and full swing with swag prize challenges. Lunch, range balls and loaner equipment included. The event also will have on-course introduction experience, which includes a cart included. A training manual and welcome gift will be take home gifts from the clinic.Any questions and registration can be completed by contacting Weller at nicole.weller@pinehurst.com.There is a three-day cancellation policy that is non-refundable if the spot is unable to be filled off wait list.