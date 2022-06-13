Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 11.25.32 AM.png

A women's clinic coached by Nicole Weller learns the basics.

 Contributed

A few vacancies remain for two women's golf introductory clinics scheduled for this month at the Pinehurst Golf Academy.

The one-day courses, taught by LPGA/PGA professional Nicole Weller, is scheduled for this Sunday and June 30.

The cost per participant is $325, and each class is limited to five students. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The events includes six hours of event with many breaks; learning the basics of putting, chipping and full swing with swag prize challenges. Lunch, range balls and loaner equipment included.

The event also will have on-course introduction experience, which includes a cart included. A training manual and welcome gift will be take home gifts from the clinic.

Any questions and registration can be completed by contacting Weller at nicole.weller@pinehurst.com.

There is a three-day cancellation policy that is non-refundable if the spot is unable to be filled off wait list.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days