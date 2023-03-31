Rugby is more than just a sport that Colton McGalliard started in middle school.
McGalliard found himself as a bit of an outlier when making the stressful move from STARS Charter School to Pinecrest High School as a freshman, but rugby was his saving grace.
“Once I got here my freshman year, all the kids had gone to Southern Middle or West Pine or all the neighboring schools, and coming out here and seeing those few regular faces around the Pinecrest campus, whether they were seniors or freshman, was nice to be able to gain that confidence boost that made me a social person,” McGalliard said.
Sports has always seemed to bring people together, and Southern Pines Youth Rugby Club founder Joe Hogan has seen how the sport locally has created a large family that has only continued to grow since its inception six years ago.
“Sometimes I sit out here and pinch myself because it’s cool to see from three kids to 200 in six years,” Hogan said, scanning over the two full-sized fields the club occupies twice a week for practices.
Building up to that number has come from retention of players year over year, and a steady helping of word of mouth advertising of the sport that is growing rapidly in the area.
“Our retention rates is about 95 percent rate from last year, which is just unbelievable,” Hogan said. “We believe if you build things the right way, kids are going to fall in love with it. We see it when they bring their buddies from school because they hadn’t stopped talking about rugby all day.”
Rae Thrower, a sophomore at Pinecrest, came out for the sport in November after being told about it from one of the captains.
“I got here and we started talking and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my kind of sport,’” Thrower said.
And Thrower said she has already gone from the recruit to the recruiter on campus.
“I’ve walked up to my wrestler friends and I’m trying to get them to join the sport,” Thrower said.
The action of the sport has led to Thrower falling in love. She said her first time stepping on the field and getting to tackle was the moment that solidified the sport as one she wanted to pursue.
“Normally with sports like these, you don’t like your opponents, but afterward you become friends with those who play the sport,” Thrower said. “You meet a lot of new people. Even after tackling someone as hard as you can, you’re still friends with them.”
That first action also was McGalliard's falling-in-love moment for the sport, even though that wasn’t his motive when he started as a middle schooler practicing with the club and its 17 players five years ago.
“I originally started rugby in preparation for Optimist football in the background to improve my fitness,” McGalliard said. “Beginning of sophomore year, I stopped doing football and I came out and gave it my all at every single practice, every single game.”
The growth in numbers has brought about a growth in knowledge of the sport as well. The youth club has benefited from knowledge spread from the local men’s and women’s professional teams, and a crop of 20 volunteer coaches.
Youth players range from 4 to 18 years old, with their team names being clown-based names. The 6- and 8-and-under teams are the Riddlers, the 10-, 12- and 14-and-under ages are the Jesters, the high school boys are the Jokers, and the high school girls are the Harlequins. Ages 10 and up compete in tackle against other clubs across the state.
“We take all shapes and sizes. Any athletic skills. I think that in the history of our club we might have had five kids come with any type of rugby experience,” Hogan said. “Most of these kids come out here new to the sport. To me, like anything, it’s good when they come brand new because they don’t have any bad habits.”
The spring season is starting to wind down, with a senior-night match scheduled for April 12 at the Pinehurst Harness Track infield, one of five different sites the club has moved around to in the last two years.
The larger facility allows for more space for practices, and also for matches, like the jamboree hosted there two weekends ago, with ample room for two full-sized fields and fans.
Growth has meant larger facilities, but also a development of the skills of the players across all the age ranges.
“Two of the high schoolers that are getting honored on senior night are getting a special plaque. We’re calling them four-year Jokers because that’s our high school team, but both of them have been with the club for five years,” Hogan said. “You can see the vast improvement from where they started to where they are now. We are just really excited to see where these 6-year-old Riddlers are when they become Jesters and then Jokers and Harlequins.”
Hogan hopes that this can lead to many of the club’s athletes competing in the collegiate or military ranks after graduating high school, and the benefits that can provide for them outside of the sport, much like McGillard saw when he started high school.
“We really love that when we see our kids graduate from the Jokers and the Harlequins go off and play in college,” Hogan said. “Not all of them are going to play for scholarships, but we had a kid go to N.C. State. At a big university like N.C. State that can be intimidating, but when you go out to your first rugby practice, you’ve got 30 friends right off the bat.”
McGillard said that he currently is in talks with UNC Wilmington’s rugby squad about joining there next year when he goes to college. Another option for the future of the sport is also there for McGilliard at home.
“My goal is to graduate from a four-year college, and coach Hogan has talked to me about coming back and coaching for a couple of months in the area,” McGillard said. “That’s kind of intrigued me. I want to come back and see how those 16, 17 guys on a high school team have developed into a full-fledged K through 5, middle school team and high school team. Hopefully there will be even more people than this.”
