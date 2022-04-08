The Southern Pines Youth Rugby club will host free clinics and scrimmages for anyone ages 4 to 18 wanting to learn the game on April 23 at St. John Paul II Catholic School.
The clinics begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be provided for the athletes that come out. After the hour-long clinic, the new players are encouraged to stick around for scrimmages in the afternoon.
The 10-and-under scrimmage runs from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., the 12-and-under scrimmage is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and the 14-and-under scrimmage runs from 1:40 to 2:10 p.m.
Newcomers are asked to wear athletic wear, cleats (no metal) and bring a mouth guard, or they can show up with shorts and sneakers.
For more information, email info@southernpinesyouthrugby.com.