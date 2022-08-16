featured Southern Pines Rugby Club Hosting Free Clinic Staff Report Aug 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Jokers of the Southern Pines Youth Rugby Club took on the Clayton Youth Rugby Club Saturday at Pinecrest High School. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Southern Pines Youth Rugby club will host free clinics for anyone ages 4 to 18 wanting to learn the game on Saturday at the Morganton Road Sports Complex in Southern Pines.The clinic runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to players of all experience levels Newcomers are asked to wear athletic wear, cleats (no metal) and bring a mouth guard, or they can show up with shorts and sneakers.For more information, email info@southernpinesyouthrugby.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Aug 16 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 17 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Wed, Aug 17, 2022