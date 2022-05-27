Rain brought a premature end to racing in Sunday’s NHRA National Open at Rockingham Dragway, but not before Southern Pines’ Willie Lytch used a .010 package to get his 1967 Chevy Camaro to the finish line ahead of 2021 Southeast Division champion Ed Pauley’s ’68 model in the final round of Super Street.
Super Street, Top Sportsman and three Junior Dragster classes were the only ones in which champions were crowned before the weather intervened. The program will be completed in conjunction with a future Southeast Division event yet to be determined.
Lytch, a Rockingham Dragway regular, beat Kenneth Farrell of Rock Hill, South Carolina, in round one, stopped Michael Whitaker of Telford, Tennessee, in the second and reached the semifinals with a double breakout victory over 2020 division champ Kevin MacNicol of North Port, Florida, that included a .009 reaction time.
In the semis, Lytch got a gift when Andrew Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida, was guilty of a foul start. That set up a showdown with Pauley that included a dead-even .009-.009 start. Lytch got the decision with a stellar 6.901 second run against the 6.90 target while Pauley was guilty of a breakout foul at 6.887.
In Top Sportsman, division point leader Calvin Snow of Lyman, South Carolina, used a .019 of a second startling line edge to get his 1970 Chevy Nova to the finish just ahead of the ’57 Chevy Bel Air of Statesville’s Chad Morrison, which was a bridesmaid for the second time during the weekend after losing the Lucas Oil Series final to Florida’s Jacky Bennett on Saturday.
In Junior Dragster racing, Mallory Logan of North Chesterfield, Virginia, who won the Advanced class on the quarter mile during Saturday’s Lucas Series competition, did the same thing Sunday at the eighth mile distance while the brother-and-sister duo of Tanner and Kylie Mocny of Venice, Florida, won in Intermediate and Novice, respectively.