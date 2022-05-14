There are two new features out in left field at the John W. Williams Stadium that many fans have taken note of when they came out to Pinecrest baseball games this season.
One is a 6-foot extension added on top of the towering left field wall to add an extra level of defense for pitchers against slugging right-handed batters.
The other is a 6-foot-3 freshman, J.C. Woolard, who has worked his way from a wide-eyed freshman at the bottom of the order to start the season into an integral part of the lineup and a relief arm for the pitching staff.
Under the new addition to the left field wall, a sign reads “Woolard Wall.”
That’s where J.C. goes before every game to have a talk with his father, Roger, whom the wall is named after to honor the longtime assistant coach who passed away from COVID-19 complications Jan. 2.
“When I first go out there in the first inning, I hit my chest, kiss my fingers and point up,” J.C. said.“I was hoping that I would get to play under there, which I am.”
Roger’s passing was, and still is, emotional for the Woolard family and those connected to the Pinecrest baseball program. Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt brought Roger on to be part of his baseball coaching staff in 1999, and the pair poured in their time and energy to help build up John W. Williams Stadium.
In January following Roger’s passing, Hewitt wanted to find a way to honor his friend and loyal assistant coach. The extension of the wall was a fitting honor.
“It just proves that everything Roger was. He was the wall. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been out here by ourselves working on this field,” Hewitt said. “I just wanted to put something up that says, ‘That’s his.’ It will be there forever. He’ll forever be in our hearts. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t come out here and think about him. I see J.C. underneath it, it’s just good stuff, man.”
Just like the pair coaching the Patriots, the Woolards and Hewitts have been closely connected over the years.
During games, you can find the mothers of both families, Cindy Woolard and Tiffany Hewitt, sitting under a gazebo down the left field line, also in the shadow of Woolard Wall.
“Everybody at Pinecrest, especially Jeff and the baseball program, has done so much for our family. We’ll forever be indebted to them. They have done so much for us. It goes a long way,” Cindy said. “I’m super proud. Roger was that guy that did stuff around here you didn’t realize unless you really looked for it. He always found stuff out here to do. Even not just baseball, but in our home, Roger is greatly missed. He did so much and I never realized just how much he did.”
The wall was officially unveiled at the home opener against Millbrook. Hewitt did his best to keep the surprise from the Woolard family.
“I went to his house that Sunday and we were sitting talking, and I said, ‘Jeff, what’s going on? Are you trying to keep it a surprise?’ In true Jeff fashion, he all of sudden turned the conversation to talk about something different,” Cindy said. “I was told to be at the field 30 minutes before the game started.”
A large group of Roger’s family and friends have come out this season to see Roger’s legacy honored on the outfield wall, and his only son, wearing his baseball number and making an impact for the Patriots.
Every time J.C. steps into the batter’s box, many of the lessons that Roger imparted to him growing up comes fresh to his mind as if his dad was still standing in the coach’s box at first base.
“When I would go into the box, he would usually tell me not to do too much. Don’t try to hit one out, just get a base hit and do your thing, which is to hit it to left center or to left field. That’s what I’ve been doing the whole time,” J.C. said. “It’s been exciting. It’s been hard without Dad here on the first base line, but I’m just coming out here trying to make him proud, make him happy. Play baseball and have fun, just like he told me.”
Hewitt has seen J.C. grow up in the program over the years. Now the freshman is one of the players the longtime coach counts on when he comes to the plate.
And also it goes without saying who has the duty of dragging the infield after games and practices.
“Our families are close and I’ve seen that kid drag this field since he was 5 years old,” Hewitt said. “That’s why he drags it now. He’s the only one we can trust to do it.”
In his rookie season, J.C. is hitting .304 with 12 RBIs, and has struck out nine times in 85 plate appearances. All of those stats have been complied by his sister, Elizabeth, who has served as the team’s statistician for several seasons now.
“Words will never be able to describe how proud I am of him on a lot of different things. He’s come out here to earn his position,” Cindy said. “J.C. earned that and that’s one thing his daddy always told him, ‘Go out there and do it the right way, work hard and good things will happen.’”
J.C. has earned his position, and Hewitt was in the process before the season of working out an agreement to get the No. 6 on the shoulders of the freshman to further honor Roger, who wore that number in his playing days.
“An upperclassman had it, and I went to him and told him, ‘I really need J.C. to have that number.’ He was like, ‘Coach, I’ve already picked another number,’” Hewitt said. “They were already going to give it to J.C. anyway.”
The No. 6 to J.C. is what has always worn growing up in the sport following the footsteps of his father, who was known for his works more than his words.
“I’ve had that number since I was a little kid starting playing baseball. It came from the one you know best, Roger Woolard,” J.C. told his mom. “I started taking over the six because I wanted to keep it going in the family.”
Cindy then told J.C. of the number’s real origin.
The first in the family to wear the No. 6 was John Cotton Woolard, Roger’s brother, who donated a kidney to Roger in 1989 when Roger was first diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease.
“Roger, I think, has always felt a certain level of indebtedness to his brother. He has always tried to honor him in every way that he could, and No. 6 is a part of the story. His brother’s name is John Cotton, but they call him John, and this is J.C.,” Cindy said.
“John Cotton Woolard III,” J.C. proudly says.
Just as proudly, J.C. puts on the No. 6 every time he goes out on the field.
“That six represents the last name. Going out there representing (Mom) and him and my sister and everyone else, that’s what the six means to me,” J.C. said.
The season started less than two months after Roger’s passing and that it wasn’t much time to mourn the loss of the coach, Hewitt said. Battling through it all, J.C. has played with passion and conviction.
“I can’t say enough about J.C.’s ability to come up in big situations. When he hit the home run at Union Pines, he came around and I told him, ‘I love him,’” Hewitt said. “J.C.’s a true success story.”
Hewitt gets emotional thinking about his good friend who passed away before the start of the season, and never got a chance to see his son donning the green and gold under the John W. Williams Stadium lights.
It wasn’t until a few weeks after the services that Cindy got a chance to go through the cards and letters from former players of the program
“I never realized how many people he had touched through the years. After everything got quiet, I was able to look through the cards,” Cindy said. “There were quite a few from the first set of kids that he and Jeff coached. It was pretty cool and I didn’t realize that he touched the lives of that many people and kids.”
Now she comes out to the games and shirts saying, “Roger That” across the chest and the commemorative No. 6 logo on the players’ hats in Roger’s honor are scattered out among the Patriot faithful every game.
“He didn’t talk a lot, so you didn’t really think he would touch so many people’s hearts,” J.C. added
Known for quietly making noise with his deeds, and not looking to bring attention to his efforts was what Roger did at Pinecrest for two decades. What he left behind him was a legacy that speaks for itself.
