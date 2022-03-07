All three Moore County softball teams enter this season with a focus of improvement from a COVID-condensed schedule last season where the teams came up short of making the playoffs.
Two new head coaches take over in the county this season as well, to add to the element of change the programs seek.
North Moore
The Mustangs went 4-6 last season, and now find themselves in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Chatham Central as the lone 1A competitor for North Moore in the conference with some 2A teams that have struggled in the past, and Bartlett Yancey as an established power in previous years.
The Mustangs’ returners include senior Reese Hancock, who was an all-conference performer last year. Also returning are senior starters Kennedie Mercer and Abbie McNeill.
Katelyn Sheffield will coach the Mustangs this season.
Pinecrest
The only team with a returning coach, Pinecrest is coming off a 1-11 season last year with Tyler Ross beginning her fifth season coaching the Patriots. Many of the top teams in the conference from last year come to the new-look Sandhills.
"I’ve told them that if they come out with high intensity and a lot of energy every game, they have a shot at this conference this year,” Pinecrest coach Tyler Ross said. “This year we’ve got a couple new kids and we finally have a JV team so the girls are competing against each other a lot more this year. It’s a lot more fun when it comes to practice because they are competing against each other.”
Pinecrest returns several key players from last season’s team, including four of the top five hitters from last season’s team.
Seniors Aniyah Jackson, Joanna Joyce and Kaylin Mills will be leaders for this year’s squad. Jackson was an all-conference shortstop last season for the Patriots with six RBIs and a .333 batting average.
Senior outfielder Trissa Salazar transferred in from Union Pines and will be a key piece near the top of the batting order as a slap hitter.
Junior Frances Hanshew returns after leading the team with 10 RBIs last year and will see time as a pitcher and outfielder this season. Sophomore Maggie Drake hit .294 last season.
Freshman Macey Jackson is expected to step in and see some time pitching this season in her first year with the Patriots.
“The expectations that we have given them is to win every inning,” Ross said. “If we win every inning, then we should win the ballgames.”
Union Pines
The Vikings welcome a new head coach this season, and with that comes a chance to the expectations he has for this season.
“The biggest thing I’ve told them from day one is I want to change the culture here. I want to teach them that excellence is a habit and you have to play with a sense of excellence,” Doug Norman said. “If you can focus on that as a team and play as a team, it’s an easy game.”
Union Pines went 3-7 last season and lost six of their final seven contests. Norman has watched the program from the bleachers and knows the capabilities that are there with this program.
“For the longest time, when you look at Union Pines, there’s been tremendous athletic talent within the softball team,” he said. “Knowing some of these girls through travel ball and knowing their skill set, it’s good to be the coach of this team.”
Experience is expected to be a key for this year’s team, Norman said. Several players return from last year’s team, including all-conference returners sophomore Corryn McCutchen and senior Taylor Parker.
Parker and fellow senior Lillian Jolly are expected to be leaders for the squad in their final seasons. McCutchen is part of a sophomore class that includes Adelette Gutierrez and Nicole Norman, who are expected to be impact players.
The junior class for the Vikings will anchor the corner infield positions with Marissa Fuller at third base and Madison Wagner at first, and Wagner is expected to see time pitching as well.
“From top to bottom, defensively I like our chances against anybody,” Doug Norman said. “We’ve got a lot of experience and not a lot of holes, which is a good piece. I think we are going to be really competitive this year.”
