With four players out due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were no substitutes for the North Moore volleyball team’s six players on Wednesday night at home against Albemarle.
Players were forced out of position in the rotation, but the Mustangs adjusted to claim a three-set Yadkin Valley Conference win with scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-16.
“All of their eyes were real big when I told them this was what we were working with. They thought I was joking,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “They really proved to themselves that they can do more than they thought they could. They pulled together all six of them and they had each other’s back.”
The win gives North Moore (5-5) its fifth win in seven matches.
Five of the six players that dressed for the Mustangs were juniors, and key contributors all season.
“It definitely opened my eyes up to what I’m working with next year and what I can expect out of them on the court,” Leenheer said.
Junior setter Kennedie Mercer had five aces, a kill and also operated the offense as the setter.
“We’re getting it to Kennedie and Kenndie has improved her setting so much,” Leenheer said.
Three of Mercer’s aces came in three straight points late in the first set as North Moore ran away with the set. The other two aces came with momentum to start the second set.
The Mustangs ran out to a 12-2 lead in the second set and never let the Bulldogs back within six points the rest of the frame.
Midway through the third set, North Moore rode the serve of junior Anna Ragsdale to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 17-9 lead. Ragsdale had all of her four service aces in the rally and tallied three kills and three blocks in the match.
To go along with Ragsdale’s serve, Mercer and junior Jodi Myrick added kills.
Junior Taleah Cochran-Chisholm had three kills and two aces.
North Moore plays at Uwharrie Charter and then hosts Chatham Central on Thursday and Friday to close out the season.
