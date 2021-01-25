Coming off one of the best seasons in recent history, the Pinecrest volleyball team racked up the Sandhills Athletic Conference postseason recognitions this week.
Coach Scott Shepherd was named the conference’s coach of the year, and six players were named all-conference for the awards voted on by the coaches. Selected to the all-conference team were seniors Lexi Allen, Sophi Galford and Madi Ringley, juniors Chloe Modlin and Emmie Modlin and sophomore Sydney Karjala.
Shepherd coached the Patriots to the 4A East regional final and a 17-1 record. Pinecrest won its second straight conference championship under Shepherd.
Ringley was named all-conference for the third straight year. The setter led the team with 255 assists this season and included 40 service aces.
Allen and Galford earned their second straight all-conference nod. Allen was an all-around threat for the Patriots this season with 137 kills, 187 digs and 50 aces. Galford led the team with 395 digs, and had 15 or more digs in 15 of the 18 matches this season. She also had 77 aces, which was a team-best.
The Modlin sisters were the top two hitters for the Patriots this season and finished second and third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference in terms of kills. Chloe led the team with 154 kills, and was the state 4A leader in blocks with 128. The middle hitter also served 62 aces this year to earn her second straight all-conference honor.
Emmie had 148 kills this season and 44 blocks at the net, as well as being one of five Pinecrest players to tally more than 100 digs this season.
Karjala finished one assist behind Ringley for the team lead with 254 assists and she added 123 digs as well.
Carleigh Carter from Scotland was named conference player of the year.