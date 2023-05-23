Seven Pinecrest student-athletes celebrated taking the jump to the next level last week in a signing day event inside the school’s auxiliary gym.
History was made by Jocelyn Mattingly when she became the school’s first female wrestler to sign to a college program. Mattingly will wrestle at Mount Olive.
Mattingly finished this season with a 31-8 overall record. At the NCHSAA Women’s Invitational to end this season, Mattingly won three matches and was eliminated in the consolation semifinals due to injury.
Mount Olive is one of the few colleges in the state that offer women’s wrestling as the sport continues to grow nationally.
Fresh off the school’s first single tennis state title, Marshall Landry signed to play tennis in college at Mississippi State.
Landry finished his career at Pinecrest the conference and regional champion for his final three seasons. His freshman year was wiped out with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His results at the state tournament included a semifinal finish as a sophomore, a state runner-up finish as a junior and a state champion as a senior.
The football team had three players sign to play in college.
Dominick Bialer, an all-conference offensive lineman for the Patriots, signed to play for Guilford College. An anchor on the Patriot offensive line, Bialer is the second college signee from the offensive front.
Pinecrest rushed for 2,902 yards this season and passed for 1,908 yards, scoring 51 total touchdowns behind Bialer and his teammates.
Hunter Neifert, an all-conference receiver, signed to play for Gardner-Webb. Neifert was the top target for the passing game the last two years. He finished his career with 45 catches for 911 yards and eight touchdown receptions for the Sandhills Athletic Conference champions.
Johnny Carlson signed to play football for the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. A transfer to the program for his senior season, Carlson was credited with 12 total tackles, and a pair of sacks this season.
Jakaya Scott heads to Louisburg College to play basketball. Scott, an all-conference performer for the Patriots this season on the hardwood, averaged 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a senior. The Pinecrest girls basketball team won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament in Scott’s final two seasons.
Knox Butka, a female rugby player with the Southern Pines Youth Rugby Club, signed to Guilford College. The club has seen growth at a rapid pace for all youth ages in recent years, and Butka marks the second signing for rugby from the school in as many years.