Moore County hosts all eight N.C. High School Athletic Association state golf championships on Monday, a change from years past as the titles will be contended for one day and 18 holes of competition.
Seven golfers from Moore County will take their shot at claiming their respective state championships as Pinecrest has six total golfers competing and Union Pines has one boys golfer. The 4A boys state championship will be contested on Pinehurst No. 2, the girls on Pinehurst No. 1 and the 3A boys will compete at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.
This is the third time the NCHSAA state championships has competed on Pinehurst No. 2. The last time, in 2015, Pinecrest claimed the team title and Eric Bae was the individual champion.
The Pinecrest boys look to replicate that success with four boys golfers competing on Monday. The tee times for the 4A boys state title on No. 2 have the four Pinecrest golfers teeing off from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
Caden Bertagnole tees off at noon, Colin Dutton tees off at 12:10 p.m., Jackson Bode tees off at 12:20 p.m. and Jackson Van Paris tees off at 12:30 p.m. All the players start from the first tee.
Other teams that qualified for the state championship were: R.J. Reynolds, Wake Forest, Apex Friendship, Cardinal Gibbons, Green Hope, Myers Park and Ardrey Kell.
Three of the four golfers from Pinecrest posted rounds under par at the 4A Midwest regional hosted at Jamestown Park.
On the girls side, freshman BB Rujiranan and sophomore Kitson O’Neal qualified for the 4A state championship on the same course the Patriots won the Sandhills Athletic Conference title two weeks prior.
Rujiranan won medalist honors in that event to cap off conference player of the year honors. She tees off at 10:10 a.m., and O’Neal goes off at 10 a.m.
Union Pines’ Tommy Reinhardt, the Tri-County Conference player of the year, tees off at 10 a.m. at Longleaf.
