I’ve heard that it takes 21 days to form a habit. Now into the third week of the high school football season, I feel like I’ve settled into a rhythm preparing for high school football now into a bit of a habit. That feeling is well past for most of the high school football teams in Moore County as we are now a month into full on practices and games for those players.
While the term “settling in” could be used, teams like Pinecrest and North Moore can’t settle for their accomplishments so far this season as the road ahead only gets tougher. Union Pines on the other hand would like to get back into a flow after missing 14 days due to COVID-19 protocol, and will close out a full week of practice today for the first time since the opening week of practice in August.
A few bounces of the ball cost what could’ve been a perfect record last week. My record through Week 2 stands at 3-2.
Elkin at North Moore
Up until this week I had heard of Elkin, but never knew much more about the school. Then I found out about its mascot name – the Buckin’ Elks. I guess Buckin’ was put in there to break up the repetitive name that could come. That doesn’t take away from the reputation Elkin has established on the gridiron.
This game kicks off at 6 p.m. And with both teams wanting to run the ball, I’d expect the game to go final sometime before 8 p.m., when most other games will be in the first quarter. North Moore will have to protect the ball and tackle well to have a chance in this one.
Elkin 27, North Moore 22
Union Pines at Western Harnett
The Western Harnett that Union Pines takes on this week will look slightly differently than the team the Vikings defeated to close out the spring schedule as conference foes. With new head coach Zach Tenuta, a former defensive coordinator at Norfolk State, the Vikings have noticed a revival of energy in the program, and will have to pay attention to the details in Harnett County Friday.
While the faces have changed on the sidelines, time is still needed to help the Eagles grow moving forward. Union Pines needs confidence after playing its first game and coming up just short last week. This will be a good chance to build it with the meat of the schedule approaching.
Union Pines 36, Western Harnett 14
Pinecrest at Middle Creek
I think the changes with the coaching staff entering this season has led to some surprise early this season with the 2-0 for the Patriots at the state level. Among the changes was Travis Scales taking the lead of the defense this season after serving as a defensive assistant in the past. Under Scales, Pinecrest’s defense has made adjustments on the fly and game planned well the first two games.
This week provides another playing style difference for the Patriots to prepare for in Middle Creek. Looking to move at a quick clip, the Mustangs offense will provide a test, but expect the Patriots to do like they have done over the last two contests to pull out a win.
Pinecrest 41, Middle Creek 28
