While perfection is rarely seen in the sports world, that hasn’t stopped Union Pines volleyball senior setter Faith Driver from trying.
A self-proclaimed perfectionist, Driver has turned a corner this week for the Vikings, setting up a plethora of hitters on the team and the result has seen Union Pines find a combination to stretch its record out to 8-1 on the season after three weeks of play with a seven-match win streak.
This week alone, the senior setter dished out 43 assists in nine sets. The Vikings went 3-0 with wins over Lee County, E.E. Smith and Asheboro all in straight set victories during that stretch. The win over E.E. Smith brough 20 assists for the setter.
The quick victories are a sign that Driver has seen the team develop.
“In the beginning, we kept losing every third set. We had to get used to it I guess. I think we were all used to travel playing best of three basically,” Driver said. “Right now we are working a lot better, we’re communicating a lot better. We are finding open spots. We’re not just full on power swinging because in high school there’s players you have to move or they could mess it up.”
The way the Vikings have gone this season has been set by the play of Driver, first-year coach Felicia Marks said.
“She’s really gotten in a groove, especially this week,” the coach said. “I’m always tough on her because she’s my setter, but practice last week was really tough for her. We’ve got to get her going with our hitters and this week she’s really stepped up to the plate.
“We even had some hitting changes today and she took it in stride. She just brings consistency for our team.”
That criticism is appreciated by Driver who has stepped into the starting setter role well after serving as a backup to Ali Polidori last season.
“Her criticism doesn’t really bother me. It’s my own head. I know when I mess up and I just ask everyone to be easy minded and tell me what they want and I’ll fix it,” Driver said.
Helping her to feel confident on the court is a stable of hitters for the Vikings. Some old, some new, but Driver is learning the best way to set them up for momentum-building kills and positive reinforcement.
“I’m not always going to be perfect, but it definitely gets a little weight off my shoulders,” Driver said.
“I try to communicate my best with them and ask them if they like the sets. I also try to pump them up and make sure that if you make a mistake that it is OK. I make mistakes, everyone’s going to make mistakes because volleyball is a game of mistakes. It’s hard because I know they depend on me a lot. I have to know that I have to be a part of the team and they have to be a part of the team. It’s not just me. It’s everyone.”
The win over Lee County marked the beginning of a new stretch for the Vikings in the 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“I feel like we are underdogs in this new conference,” Driver said. “Pinecrest and some other schools kind of underestimate us. I feel like we are a really scrappy team. We are able to get a lot of balls up. They may not look the best or may not be the prettiest, but we tried our best to get everything.”
Matchups at Scotland Tuesday and versus Richmond at home Thursday highlight the coming week for the Vikings’ schedule.
Entering the matchups against some new conference foes and 4A teams, Driver said the team has to stay true to itself to compete.
“I think we will do good if we continue playing how we play. If we play our game, we’ll definitely win,” she said. “If we play other team’s game, it’s obviously not going to be the best.”
