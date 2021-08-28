The Pinecrest football team had to deliver a message at home against Anson Friday that its performance in the first week of the season wasn’t a fluke.
Six forced turnovers and a zero on the scoreboard was all the message needed as the Patriots defeated the Bearcats 48-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season in the home opener.
“We took that energy that we still had there and put it into this game, and we’re going to keep adding it to the next game,” junior Jaden Baptist said of the defense following up the win over Rolesville.
“We’re not cocky, but we can get the job done. We know how to finish and we know how to finish it strong.”
With the shutout Friday, Pinecrest has held opponents scoreless for the last five quarters and will carry that streak into the Middle Creek game next Friday on the road.
Anson (0-2) was held to a total of 12 yards of total offense as the Pinecrest defense settled in to keep the run game down to five yards as a whole. The three times the Bearcats went to the air in the second half ended in Pinecrest coming away with picks.
Baptist came away with the first of the trio of picks and then fell on a fumbled snap early in the fourth quarter with the clock rolling and a lopsided scoreboard.
Not to be outdone, senior Traveon Short collected an interception to go along with his defensive score that set the tone early in the win. On the third play of the game, Anson quarterback Luke Hyatt connected with Jakyri Hixson for a short gain in the flat, and the ball was poked free, which Short returned 23 yards for a touchdown.
“We were able to put the pressure on them and have their quarterback make some crazy throws,” Short said. “We already were picturing what we were going to do (forcing turnovers), and then we did it so it felt good.
“We can’t be big-headed. We’ve got to come back next week and work.”
Other takeaways outside of the four from those players were a fumble recovery from Kesler Atkinson and an interception from Will Miller.
Both defensive players hinted back to the momentum the defensive unit carried into the game after shutting out Rolesville in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Coach Bob Curtin said there’s still more for the unit as a whole even after the shutout.
“I think they did well. I still think they are not happy with their performance,” he said. “They saw some mistakes and they are really excited about the way it went. They certainly used that fourth-quarter momentum to lock things down.”
With the defense in lockdown mode from the start, the offense settled in during the second quarter after seeing the field for six plays in the first quarter.
“We knew they were going to come out tough in the first quarter so we just stuck to doing what we do,” Curtin said. “My thing to them and to all the coaches was to continue to play within ourselves and play Pinecrest football.”
Good starting field position in the second quarter led to the Patriots posting 24 points in the second quarter to take a 31-0 lead into the break as all four drives started in Anson territory.
Xavier Dowd followed up last week’s showing with two touchdowns on four carries and 43 yards rushing. Nahjir Seagraves added a touchdown and a team-best 44 yards rushing.
Rushing scores from those two and a 25-yard field goal from senior kicker Braden Cole accounted for the second-quarter flurry. Cole added a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, after touchdowns from Robert Hyder to Hunter Neifert in the air and Samet Cobb on the ground made it a 45-0 score in the third quarter.
“We certainly don’t want to have any kind of letdown after what I thought was a pretty big win for our team this past week,” Curtin said. “We want to take this now and go to Middle Creek, which will be a test next week.”
Second-Half Push Guides Mustangs
An interception for a goal-line stop for the North Moore defense before halftime sparked a 20-point second half for the Mustangs in a 34-6 win at home over North Stokes.
The win improves the Mustangs to 2-0 for the first time since the 2005 season.
Despite the win, there were still parts of the game that coach Andrew Carrouth said he would like to be cleaned up.
“I thought our kids played really hard tonight, but I thought they were really undisciplined tonight,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That really hurt us and some penalties kept some drives going for them when we should’ve had a stop and forced them to punt.”
Justis Dorsett scored two touchdowns and Brian Loza added a rushing touchdown as well for the Mustangs. Elliott Furr had an interception returned for a touchdown.
North Moore is scheduled to play at home against South Davidson next week. South Davidson’s game at home against Chatham Central in Week 2 was canceled Friday with no explanation given on social media.
“The key for us is to stay hungry. It’s great to start the season 2-0 and have two nice wins like we’ve had,” Carrouth said. “Our guys have to be hungry for more than that and have to be hungry to get better.”
Turnovers Costly in Union Pines Road Loss
The effects of missing 14 days of practice, scrimmages and the first game of the season showed in the loss for Union Pines Friday at Gray’s Creek.
Two turnovers in the fourth quarter and a winded defense allowed the Bears to score 13 unanswered points in a 13-12 win over the Vikings.
“I don’t like to make those kinds of excuses but that’s just the reality of the situation,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “This quarantine definitely affected our play. We were very sloppy. We’ve got to get better.”
Trousdale said Union Pines (0-1) led 12-0 in the second half of the contest after both teams were held scoreless in the first half before scores came from Gray’s Creek (1-1).
Gray’s Creek took the lead after a fumble by Union Pines with 3:19 left set up the drive. On the ensuing drive, Union Pines coughed up the ball with less than two minutes left.
“We’ve got to condition better and get some guys back,” Trousdale said. “We’ve got to correct the correctables.”
Ethan Biggs and Jordan Hoffman had rushing scores for Union Pines. The Vikings play at Western Harnett next Friday.
