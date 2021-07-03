The magical run for Jackson Van Paris as the hometown favorite at the 121st North & South Amateur Championship will continue into the semifinal Saturday afternoon.
Facing adversity for the first time in the match play portion of this championship trailing to Finigan Tilly several times in Saturday morning’s quarterfinals, a late birdie lifted Van Paris to a 1 up win. He takes on 40-year-old Chad Wilfong in the semifinals that starts at 12:50 p.m. The two were the youngest and oldest in the quarterfinal field as Van Paris just graduated from Pinecrest and wasn’t born the last time Wilfong competed in the North & South.
“I did not try to force anything. I just tried to stay patient,” Van Paris said. “I kind of learned that I’m resilient. I was able, even without my best ball striking, to get myself in the best opportunity to win holes.”
Van Paris trailed three times in the match, and after the loses on the first, third and ninth holes, he responded.
While those deficits were early, he said never falling behind late in the match helped to keep the pressure down. There were still times when he pulled through pressure late.
On the 17th tee, Van Paris was just removed from a missed par putt on the 16th hole that shifted the match to all square. Tilly’s shot to the par 3 found the right greenside bunker, and the Pinehurst resident delivered with a shot to 8 feet and a left-to-right breaking putt that found the hole, followed by a fist pump, to move to 1 up going into the closing hole.
“I kind of just tried to simply it. I was a little out of sorts for the rest of the round,” Van Paris said. “I cut it a little close to the bunker, but it worked out.”
In the other semifinal that tees off at 1 p.m., Louis Dobbelaar takes on Zack Gordon. Dobbelaar defeated fellow Australian countryman 2 and 1, and Gordon outlasted Joe Highsmith for a 2 and 1 win.