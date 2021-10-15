The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a different opportunity for Camryn Lowe at Sandhills Community College.
With last season being contested in the spring semester as opposed to the normal fall semester and the National Junior College Athletic Association not exhausting the year of eligibility for all athletes, the North Moore graduate is using that extra year to the fullest.
“Knowing that I wanted to get better and knowing that I might not get to play somewhere else necessarily for indoor but maybe for beach (volleyball),” Lowe said for her reasoning on staying at Sandhills for another year. “If I do, I want that opportunity to come full force with it.”
Although very unconventional and a rare case at the Junior College level, Lowe has a vision for how she wants to close out her college volleyball career. It includes playing beach volleyball somewhere at a four-year college.
“I knew I would have to work hard indoor and outdoor, and not playing a season would defeat the purpose of playing outdoor,” she said. “I love volleyball and have played it for a long time.”
Her third season with the Flyers has been valuable for a team that has seven freshmen seeing significant time on the court.
“That was big having such a big recruiting class to have some level of confidence because she’s the only one that played last year,” Sandhills coach Alicia Riggan said of the veteran setter. “This is her third year playing for us and she does a great job of seeing the court. She brings leadership and experience.”
This season has brought much of the same for Lowe. As a setter, she has dished more than 350 assists. She amassed more than 1,170 assists her first two seasons for the Flyers.
The Flyers have won 17 of their last 19 matches, including a 7-0 mark in Region 10 play this season entering the weekend.
This season, Lowe has embraced the leadership needed for the young team.
“This year, I have tried to be like, ‘Hey this is how things are done,’ because coming into the JuCo level, you don’t see a lot of players that have been here and know how it’s done,” Lowe said. “That’s what I’m doing the best job of this year.”
She said she’s more vocal and more knowledgeable this season, but the young group of players are open to the lessons she imparts to them.
“It’s amazing that all of the girls are more receptive. They know that I’ve been around,” Lowe said. “I tell them how the things are done and they are all on board with it. They jump on it and say, ‘How do we do it and how do we do it to the best of our abilities?’”
Lowe compares the volleyball team to a family, and that has helped past teams get through tough situations and grow together.
The personality of the third-year sophomore has been a major piece in the gelling of the team this season, according to Riggan.
“She’s a likeable person so I feel like the girls feed off her energy,” the coach said. “She’s very positive and wants to do good.”
The extra year of eligibility on the court has led to Lowe taking full advantage in the classroom. Already a graduate of the civil engineering tech program, Lowe is closing in on finishing with the architecture program this December and hopes to complete school work with the surveying technologies program in May.
The indoor volleyball season will finish in the coming weeks, leading to Lowe and some of her teammates making the move to the beach volleyball courts outside of the Dempsey Center. Being introduced to playing the sport last year, Lowe has found her passion in the sand.
“I feel like it’s more laid back. Once you find your teammate, it’s you and that person, and that’s the bond that you form,” Lowe said. “It’s either me or you or nobody. I love that aspect of it. I love that you get to play every position and do all the same things and still have the same common goal that you want to win.”
