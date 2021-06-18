With struggles for the Pinecrest baseball team’s pitchers to mix up pitch speed on the road Thursday, the middle of the Fuquay-Varina batting order took advantage in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.
Fighting down to the last at-bat, an early deficit was too much for Pinecrest to overcome in an 11-6 loss to the Bengals.
“Some of our off-speed stuff wasn’t real crisp today,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “They’re physical enough to hurt you. You’ve got to be able as pitchers to keep hitters off balance.
“It hurts. It hurts for your seniors, but it’s just like I told them. Job well done.”
A second straight season for the Patriots ended with a loss at Fuquay-Varina. Last year, the final game before COVID-19 forced a shutdown of high school sports across the state was a 7-1 loss to the Bengals for Pinecrest. Entering the offseason now, the returning Patriots will carry that thought preparing for next season.
“I think we are all going to remember what happened. The past two years we’ve been here we’ve walked away with a loss,” junior Cam Bunker said. “We’ll definitely remember this and we’ll be stronger, older and have more baseball experience to be ready for it.”
Bunker had five RBIs in the loss, and was one of four arms the Patriots (14-2) threw against Fuquay-Varina in the loss. He took over on the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Bengal lead grew to 7-3 on a two-run double.
“They have some good hitters and there’s a lot of noise out there, but I was just focused on getting outs where I could,” Bunker said.
Pinecrest’s pitchers threw 74 strikes on 138 pitches, and had two strikeouts combined, both of which went to the credit of starter Colby Wallace in his 2 ⅔ innings on the rubber.
Fuquay-Varina’s (12-3) heart of the order accounted for eight of the nine runs driven in at the plate. The second, third and fourth times through the order that sent the middle of the lineup batters to the plate resulted in big innings as four runs crossed in the bottom of third and sixth innings.
“A pitch here and a pitch there, we’re still holding them to maybe one or two runs,” Hewitt said.
Drew Beauchene led Fuquay-Varina with four RBIs and Aidan Cannaday had two RBIs.
Beaucehene, a senior designated hitter, knocked home two runs with a single in the fifth, and also had a two-run double in the bottom of the third to put the Bengals up 4-3.
A double by Cannaday and an infield single by Will Orr scored two of the four runs for Fuquay-Varina in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead out to 11-3.
The Patriots didn’t go down quietly, rallying with two outs to set up a three-run homer for Bunker in the top half of the seventh. It was his second straight game with a homer.
“Our team doesn’t quit. They don’t quit. There were some times when it looked like we were overmatched, and then they regrouped and we came right back,” Hewitt said. “That fight comes from our seniors.”
Pinecrest got two runners on before a game-ending strikeout from Colbie Howell ended the contest.
“That seventh inning, I think we just showed we wanted it more than them. We just coughed it up a little bit early on,” Bunker said. “We still fought down to that very last out. It just shows what kind of program we have.”
Bunker drove in two runs in the top of the third with a double, and Wallace followed with a triple before scoring on a balk in the next at-bat, putting the Patriots up 3-0 early.
“They’re physical guys. They’ve matched each other all year. They’ve passed it down to each other,” Hewitt said of the two underclassmen. “This team showed me this year that we can swing it.”
Senior R.J. Sales had three hits in the leadoff spot in his final game for the Patriots.
Fuquay-Varina advances to host Hoggard Saturday in the third round of the state playoffs.
North Moore battled back from an early double-digit deficit, but came out on the end of a 12-7 loss at Lincoln Charter in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs. The Mustangs finished the year with a 9-5 record.
Lincoln Charter jumped ahead 10-0 after two innings before the Mustangs chipped 6 runs away the next 2 innings, cutting it to a four-run deficit before the home team scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Clayton Allred had a team-high three RBIs, and also struck out six batters in his 4 2/3 innings of relief. Justis Dorsett had a pair of RBIs. Allred and Collin Dunlap each had two hits to lead the Mustangs.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.