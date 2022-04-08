Barreling up 13 hits for 13 runs, the Scotland softball team’s rematch against Union Pines went in a completely opposite direction from the meeting between the sides nearly a month ago.
The eight-inning win for the Scots in Laurinburg is one of the closest game the Sandhills Athletic Conference leader has had this season, and Friday’s contest in Cameron ended as many of the other matchup on their schedule so far in a 13-2 victory over the Vikings.
“They hit the ball very well from the top of the lineup to the bottom. They earned all their hits and that’s hard to compete when they are hitting constantly to the gap,” Union Pines coach Doug Norman said. “They really earned all of their runs the right way. There were a couple of their runs that we gave them in there, but it wasn’t a complete collapse.”
The Scots (14-0, 6-0 Sandhills) provided an initial shock in the top of the first, scoring four runs, including a three-run homer from Madison Dixon. By the time the Vikings (8-6, 4-4 Sandhills) scored a run, the lead was out to 7-0 after three runs crossed for the visitors on a Kaydence Sheppard two-run single and a wild pitch allowed Sheppard to score.
“They had one cheap hit out of that whole game. Everything else was hard gap shots to the fence,” Norman said.
The Vikings posted their only runs in the bottom of the third frame. Corryn McCutchen reached first on a bunt, with Adelette Gutierrez on first base, she made a quick turn on second and beat an errant throw to third base. The error allowed her to score and McCutchen ended up on third base with one out. Nicole Norman drove in McCutchen with a groundout in the next at-bat, making it a 6-2 deficit.
McCutchen and Elizabeth Andrews had the only hits for the Vikings in the loss, with Scotland’s Sydnee Dial striking out five in the complete-game showing.
Two more Scotland runs crossed in the fourth inning on a Dixon RBI double and another wild pitch.
Union Pines’ defense continued with shutouts for the next two innings, but was unable to chip away at the deficit.
Another homer, this time from Sheppard in the top of the seventh capped off the victory for the Scots.
Megan Needham struck out two batters in her 5-plus innings in the circle.
Union Pines plays at Richmond Tuesday.
Vikings Cruise to Pair of Wins
With rain this week leading to postponements, the Union Pines baseball team played two varsity games at home against Hoke County Friday, and the Vikings claimed a pair of lopsided wins in the process.
Union Pines earned its second and third Sandhills Athletic Conference wins in wins by a 10-4 and 12-0 score Friday.
In the first game, seven runs crossed for the Vikings in the bottom of the second. Ryan Wallace, Chance Purvis and Hunter Meeds each had a pair of RBIs in the win. Wallace had two doubles and he and Griffin Booker each led the Vikings with two hits apiece.
Finley Spicer pitched four innings and struck out three batters.
In the second game, the Vikings scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, and then added two runs in the bottom of the second.
The big rally to open the game featured Spicer launching a three-run homer to left field. Trevor Hilburn had two RBIs on a double, and Booker drove in two RBIs as well. Ryder Douglas and Sam Winston both drove in a run and had two hits.
Purvis pitched all five innings, and allowed one hit and struck out six Hoke County batters.
The Vikings host Southern Lee Tuesday.
Scotland Takes Conference Baseball Lead Over Patriots
A third-inning grand slam gave the Scotland baseball team a lead it would not relinquish in a 5-3 win at Pinecrest Friday night.
The win moves the Scots into sole possession of first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Pinecrest (10-4, 6-2 Sandhills) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI hit from Jackson Kuhn.
Kuhn got a second chance to possibly tie the game in the bottom of the seventh with two runners on and he struck out to end the contest. The at-bat before, Colby Wallace drove home Nick DiCarlo to make it a 5-3 deficit.
In the top of the seventh inning, an error on Pinecrest attempting to turn a double play and get out of the jam allowed Scotland to pad its lead with one more run.
J.D. Scarbrough led Pinecrest with three hits.
Scotland’s pitcher recorded nine strikeouts in the win.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County on Tuesday.
Vikings Top Lee County in OT
A Gianna Silvestri goal in the first overtime period was the deciding factor in a 3-2 win for the Union Pines girls soccer team over Lee County Friday night.
After both sides were tied at 2-all at the conclusion of regulation, the Sandhills Athletic Conference match went to overtime.
Lee County scored two goals in the second half, and the Vikings scored one goal in each half.
A Taryn Pekala goal of a Lexi Robbins pass with 16:52 left in the first half gave the Vikings the lead. Pekala put Union Pines up 2-1 with less than four minutes to go in the match off a Silvestri pass, and the Yellow Jackets tied the score with a goal off a corner kick inside of two minutes remaining.
The Vikings go to Corinth Holders Wednesday.
