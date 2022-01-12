When asked to describe the player of Union Pines junior Jack Adair, teammate Kelby Wright used one word, “hustle,” while coach Nick Boney said his shaggy-haired point guard is “savvy.”
Both words perfectly described the play Adair had in the second half, providing a guiding force for the Union Pines boys basketball team to a 63-52 win at Hoke County Tuesday in a meeting of two of the top four teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“The last three or four games, he’s been helping us on both sides. On the defensive end, getting steals, being in the right place defensively and rebounding. On the offensive end, he’s been helping us tremendously,” Boney said of Adair. “He’s got a lot of savviness to his game with a lot of unexpected speed and a lot of athleticism that they don’t expect.”
Adair assumed the point guard role with last year’s starting ball handler, Ahmad Jones, graduating, and he has flourished in recent weeks as the Vikings have started off one of their best starts to the season in program history.
Coming out of halftime trailing the Bucks (7-3, 3-2 Sandhills) by a 27-21 margin, the lead changed hands to Union Pines midway through the second period after back-to-back scores off steals by Adair.
“We didn’t have a great first half in general, so I knew we had to come out strong and keep it rolling,” Adair said. “Defensively, it wins games. Offense comes, but if you stop them, they don’t score.”
The lead was the Vikings’ (13-2, 3-1 Sandhills) first after a tumultuous start to the game, being outscored 12-0 to start by Hoke County.
Adair’s defense and hustle plays laying out for loose balls sparked the Union Pines fast-break play in the second half, and Wright was the benefactor running ahead of the break for easy scores.
“He attacks the rim and plays so aggressively, and I love it,” Adair said of having Wright leading the break with his speed. “It’s always nice to get a steal, look up and Kelby is there and you throw him the ball and he scores.”
Wright scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second.
“I was trying to get the group going. Coach Boney yesterday in practice said that I was a scorer and I need to go out there and score,” Wright said.
Boney said Wright’s football attributes translate well to the hardwood and benefit the Vikings getting up and down the court.
“He’s a receiver on the football team so we want him out and running because we know he can finish on the other end. His athleticism is how he helps us as much as he does,” Boney said.
After taking a 35-34 lead, the lead traded hands six times over the next two quarter
Union Pines took its largest lead of the game to that point after buckets from Griffin Booker and Wright for a 46-42 lead. Hoke County stormed back and led 50-48 after three free throws from Zaveon Leggett.
Isaiah Robbins scored a layup with less than four minutes to go to tie the score and Adair’s bucket with three minutes to go gave the Vikings the lead for good.
Wright scored the only four points for the Vikings in the first quarter that the Vikings trailed 17-4 at the conclusion of. Union Pines outscored the Bucks by seven in the second quarter to draw closer heading into the second half.
“We had to calm down and make sure everything is not rushed,” Wright said.
Adair and Robbins both scored 10 points apiece. Stevenson Haskell and Jameson Rembert scored six points each.
Coming off the loss against Richmond Friday, a more focused and determined team came to practice Monday ahead of the matchup with the Bucks.
“During the next practice, we had everyone take their anger out,” Wright said. “I didn’t want to see that happen again. At that practice we let everything out from that last game that we didn’t do.”
Jaylen Sturdivant scored 10 points to lead Hoke County.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Friday.
Vikings End Skid in Blowout of Hoke County
Hustle was rewarded time and time again for the Union Pines girls basketball team at Hoke County Tuesday.
The Vikings came into the matchup having lost three straight games, but were able to get back to the basics in the 74-30 win Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup.
“We started to play the way we like to play, the way Vikings basketball has always been in the past every year I’ve played,” senior Sara Adams said. “(The losing streak) has fueled me. I think it’s fueled the whole team. We have a new mindset, a revenge mindset, and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
The three-game losing streak was the first since the 2019-2020 season.
Getting out and scoring in transition has been a key part of Union Pines’ (8-7, 2-2 Sandhills) game in recent years, but during the losing streak, fast breaks weren’t as prevalent. Adams’ hustle to get ahead of the Hoke County (1-13, 0-5 Sandhills) defense led to several uncontested scoring chances in the win, scoring 20 points.
“The last couple of games we haven’t been able to get that going between foul trouble and just mindset. Tonight, it was good to get that going and get our confidence back,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “We’ve got to play better defense, we’ve got to score in transition, we’ve got to rebound the ball and not turn it over. Those four things are keys for us and tonight we did a much better job of it.”
Union Pines’ defense locked in early, holding the Bucks without a made basket in the first quarter to take a 20-2 lead into the second quarter.
Senior Aaliyah Basler scored 24 points over three quarters, including 10 of the Vikings’ 22 points in the third quarter. Staying aggressive on offense, Balser attacked the rim for a majority of her points.
“We got our tempo back and we kept moving forward and keeping the pace up,” Balser said.
Freshman Taryn Pekala had 10 points as she too benefited from scoring in transition for the Vikings in the win and Laya Faulk added seven points.
“This is a great confidence game. Everybody got to get in the book in some kind of way,” Adams said.
Hoke County’s Lailah Crowder scored nine points to lead the team.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.