featured Sandhills Track Club Claims Medals at AAU Nationals Staff Report Mar 8, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sandhills Track Club athletes Wendell Wells, left, Christian Hackett and Briana St. Louis claimed first-place medals at the National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sandhills Track Club sent five athletes to the AAU National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach this past weekend, placing in the top four in six different events.Briana St. Louis finished first in the girls 15-16 year old 60 meters with a time of 7.71 seconds, and first in the 15-16 year old 200 meters in a time of 24.54 seconds.Christian Hackett took first in the boys 15-16 year old high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches. Wendell Wells won the boys 14 year old high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 8 3/4 inches.Corbin Weeks finished second in the boys 15-16 year old 3,000 meters in a time of 9 minutes, 8 seconds.Deja Wells took fourth in the girls 17-18 year old triple jump with a mark of 35 feet, 8 3/4 inches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help. Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience. Free access for current print subscribers Activate Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Mar 8 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Mar 8, 2023 Mar 10 Free Health Symposium Event Fri, Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10 Jazz & Wine with Dorian & Lou at Sandhills Winery Fri, Mar 10, 2023 Mar 11 Democratic Party North Southern Pines/Pinedene Precinct Meeting Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 12 Moore County Concert Band: Great American Dates in History Sun, Mar 12, 2023