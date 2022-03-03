Until recently, Moore County girls wishing to participate at the competitive level for youth basketball were forced to travel more than an hour just to be able to be on a team and to develop their skills of the sport they love. In a community that is rich with youth sports including soccer, little league baseball, football and lacrosse, basketball for young girls had limits.
Enter retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Charlie McHarney who has been working for the past five years to develop and expand a girls basketball program that focuses on developmental skills building, local team play and competitive travel teams for girls at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
The Sandhills Lady Spartans was founded by McHarney in 2017, and he quickly identified a need for such a program for his three daughters who had interest in playing basketball but were limited to only recreation play in Moore County. His goals were, and continue to be to this day, to cultivate an interest and develop skills in basketball for young female athletes and to use the sport as a vehicle to build strong, powerful, young ladies. It is also about leadership and culture. The program is open to female athletes, grades 3 to 10 in Moore County.
The Spartans’ name was drawn from McHarney’s 26-year military background tied to strength, courage, and a warrior-like spirit. The program trains primarily at The O’Neal School, where McHarney coaches basketball, volleyball and track and field. He also serves as the Director of Leadership and Character Development for the school. The program has grown from a single team in 2017 to attracting over 100 young players at their recent tryouts held at the school. McHarney is now focused on attracting and training new coaches that will help to expand the program to meet demand from the young athletes that are passionate about playing basketball and developing their skills.
“Through a positive coaching approach, our Lady Spartans program provides a healthy developmental atmosphere within a competitive environment during young athletes’ formative years,” said McHarney. “Our athletes learn crucial life skills beyond playing basketball that will prepare them for various situations when they get older, such as perseverance, grace and the ability to handle challenges from friends and outsiders while at the same time applying feedback and ultimately improving from it.”
Programs and teams follow a similar schedule which include once-a-week team practice on weekdays, and additional weekend practices are available as well. Players participating in the travel teams will attend local, regional and potentially national tournaments.
McHarney has recently applied for non-profit status for the program that will allow for the establishment of the new Sandhills Spartans Athletic Club based in Moore County which will be specific to girls’ basketball and other sports that have limited opportunities for girls in the area. Debut of that Athletic Club will be in the coming weeks.
“The new Athletic Club will provide greater opportunities for our Lady Spartans to be more competitive in the surrounding counties and will also draw new girls into our program from neighboring counties that do not have girls’ basketball programs,” McHarney said. “The various Moore County towns and county recreation programs do offer basketball as an option, and I encourage all of our developmental and travel team players to participate for the socialization, and to sharpen their skills. The seasonality of our club and the recreation programs can coexist to allow for participation in both.”
Chris Vonderkall, vice president of U.S. Kids Golf, relocated from Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife Kara and two daughters Ava and Ella to the Pinehurst area several years ago. Ava is an avid basketball player, and her younger sister Ella is following in her sister’s footsteps loving the game. Both girls are currently in the Lady Spartan program at the elementary school and middle school levels.
“The Sandhills Lady Spartans is an outstanding program for our girls,” said Vonderkall. “When our family first moved to the community, we traveled daily to Greensboro so Ava could play in a league that allowed for her to develop her playing ability. Now, both of our girls are Lady Spartans, and we are excited that travel basketball opportunities for girls are expanding in Moore County.”
For additional information visit www.sandhillsladyspartans.com or email sandhillsladyspartans@gmail.com