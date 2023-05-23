featured Sandhills Select Brings Home Trophy from Myrtle Beach Contributed May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sandhills Select 10-and-under baseball team traveled to Myrtle Beach this weekend to play at the Cal Ripken Experience Myrtle Madness tournament.Outscoring its opponents 52-19 for the weekend, they secured the No. 1 seed during pool play Saturday, and went undefeated to be crowned champions on Sunday.The offense was well balanced with contributions across all nine players. Team members included: Jackson Benedict, Cael Broom, Collin Crowe, Brennan Garske, Eli Neal, Henry Rucker, Nicholas Sales, Derrick Simmons and Bradley WalkerThe Sandhills Select team is coached by Josh Walker, Owen Broom, Jeremy Sales and Brock Benedict. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help. Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience. Free access for current print subscribers Activate Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar May 23 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Joyful Noise Variety Show Tue, May 23, 2023 May 24 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 24, 2023