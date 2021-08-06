Sandhills 8U.jpg

The Sandhills Optimist 8-and-under All-Stars won the Tar Heel League state championship recently, giving the program its third state title in four years. Front row, from left to right, Tanner Crowder, Jackson Benedict, Bradley Walker and Silas Ebersole. Back row, Brennan Garske, Cael Broom, Ryan Boudwin, Nicholas Sales, Deanglo Moreno, Jaxon Carlyl and Tucker Parsons.

 Courtesy photo

With a dominant showing at the Tar Heel League state championship in Williamston last week, the Sandhills Optimist 8-and-under All-Star team clinched the state title to continue the run of success the program has had in the last four years.

The 8-and-under title is the third state title for the Sandhills Optimist in the last four years. Also claiming runner-up finishes were the 10-and-under and the 12-and-under team to make it four state runner-ups in the last four years.

Sandhills 10U.jpeg

The Sandhills Optimist 10-and-under All-Stars finished second in the state tournament hosted in Williamston last week. Pictured on the front row, left to right, Jeremiah Kirk, Brock Wood, Charlie Frazer and Owen Wilhelm. Middle row, Parker Maxwell, Sam Depenbrock, Drew Martin, Camden Harrell, Casey McBride, Kyle Brown and Christian Baker. Back row, Coach McBride, Coach Wilhelm, Coach Depenbrock and Coach Kirk.

The 8-and-under team came together after a season of recreation ball on a truly player-run team, according to coach Josh Walker.

“We make the kids take ownership of everything,” he said. “Those kids go out there and speak on behalf of the team. We were one of the few teams where captains were actually picked to be leaders for the team.”

The team ran off a perfect 5-0 run in four days for the title, out-scoring its opponents 65-10 to come out on top of the 16-team field. Taking on Wilkes County in the championship game, Sandhills Optimist held their opponents to three runs in the finale. Both sides faced off in the first game, a 17-6 win for Sandhills Optimist.

“That was the only team that was able to put more than one run on us the entire tournament,” Walker said. “None of our games went past the fifth inning.”

Made up of mostly infielders, the 8-and-under Optimist All-Stars were able to adjust in a short time to prepare for the state tournament, which they qualified for without a regional championship.

“There’s a significant adjustment for these players,” Walker said. “All four outfielders have never played outfield before.”

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

