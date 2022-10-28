Sandhills sophomore L’Asia Jackson lays out for a diving dig against Lenoir Community College to close out the regular season. The Pinecrest graduate has her eyes set on playing at the four-year college level next year.
L’Asia Jackson learned the difference between the high school and college level play like most players do. The fast pace and power that come from leaving high school to go to the junior college level caught her by surprise last season, but unlike most, she had to pick up the adjustment after a year away from the court.
A standout libero at Pinecrest, where she graduated in 2019, Jackson took a year off went to UNC Greensboro, where she discovered a void in her life.
“COVID happened and I realized that I wanted to continue to play volleyball,” Jackson said. “It was awful. Not being an athlete was a whole different ball game for me.”
Coming home to learn remotely as a college freshman, Jackson also found an option that allowed her to remain competitive close to home as well, joining the Sandhills Community College volleyball program.
Starting out as primary server last year, with a “sick little jump serve,” as coach Alicia Riggan likes to call it, Jackson earned her way to some playing time last year. An offseason of growth with a very young Flyers team bred comfort for her on the court again.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot mentally because I kind of want the ball more now. My confidence has grown over the year,” Jackson said.
The mental growth also has helped her become a leader for a Sandhills program that clinched another Region 10 championship recently.
“She’s an awesome leader and probably one of the quickest players I’ve ever coached. She’s very stoic the whole time. She gets excited, but she’s the one that kind of pats you on the side and tells you you’ve got that next ball,” Riggan said. “She’s a quiet leader, but she gets the ball up. We always look at that moment of that kill from the front line, but without that pass we wouldn’t be in the position to be able to put that kill.”
The libero position never gets to go for attacks or blocks at the nets, but her passing is vital in starting the chain reaction that leads to the offense. Earlier this month, Jackson’s ability to turn opposing teams’ spikes into offensive chances for the Flyers gained national attention, being named the National Junior College Athletic Association defensive player of the week. The accomplishment was a first for a libero in program history, Riggan said.
“It meant to me that all my hard work is starting to pay off. I really spent my whole summer here and me and my teammates have been working really hard,” Jackson said. “I want to give a shoutout to my teammates because I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. They have been pushing me, and my coaches as well, pushing me to go harder and harder each day.”
Entering this weekend’s district tournament played at Sandhills Saturday, Jackson ranked seventh in the nation with 563 digs, and was among the top 40 in the nation with her 57 service aces.
Playing libero since high school, Jackson likes the added pressure that comes with the position where subbing out isn’t as much an option. She also is the first to serve in each set for Sandhills, and oddly enough many times the serve rotates back to her to close out the set.
Jackson said her future was uncertain before entering this season, but now the vision seems clearer.
“I was thinking I was just going to go back to UNC Greensboro, but as I continued to put in more and more work, I was like, ‘Maybe this is something that I want to continue doing.’ As I was saying, I didn’t like life as a non-athlete,” Jackson said.
Riggan sees more potential for her at the four-year college level.
“She’s not at that point where she thinks she has peaked. She’s hoping to play at the next level, she’ll graduate in December, and she has several college coaches in the recruiting process,” Riggan said. “She comes in every day, the first one in and the last one to leave, and wants to get better.”
Also pushing Jackson is that same feeling she had in Greensboro two years ago, a point where she felt she lost her identity.
“Whenever I was a non-athlete, I felt like a nothing, felt like a nobody, especially with COVID because I was at home when it went virtual,” Jackson said. “Coming back here really gave me my confidence back as an athlete.”
Jackson is far from a nobody for the Flyers, playing a key role on the floor this season wearing the jersey opposite of whatever the rest of the team wears that makes her stand out whenever she takes the court. That brings a confidence to help Sandhills playing in its second straight district tournament this weekend with hopes of earning a national tournament berth.