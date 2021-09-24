After putting down the microphone from giving a postgame moment of thankfulness to the more than 300 fans gathered around the football field in camping chairs and blankets on the ground that surrounded the Sandhills Classical Chrisitan School football field, Dell Cook had to compose himself before talking to his team in a huddle.
The Lions has just played their first home football game on the newly constructed athletic fields at the school on Rays Bridge Road in Whispering Pines. While it wasn’t the Friday night lights that many are used to seeing, Sandhills Classical Christian brough JV 8-man football to the area with a group made up of middle schoolers and some freshmen. Cook wears many hats at the school as the Head of the School, and also this year the head football coach of a team that he couldn’t be more proud of.
“Two years ago we had a dream of, ‘Could we do football here?’ We looked at our numbers and knew it could be a stretch,” Cook said. “To see it come to fruition on the field of dreams, I guess you could say, was pretty sweet.”
St. David’s defeated the Lions 54-20 in the first home game in program history, but Cook said the development of his young squad has stood out in the last few months leading up to the first home game.
“They’ve grown in two ways. The least important of the two, they’ve grown in technique and understanding of what football is and how you play the game,” Cook said. “Secondly, the growth of their heart. Seeing that there is something to living outside of yourself, playing outside of yourself and living for others.”
Sandhills Classical Christian has played two games on the road, and has three more road games left on the schedule.