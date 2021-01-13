With COVID-19 impact being felt throughout many of the basketball teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference the first two weeks of the season, the athletic directors from all eight schools met this week to amend the basketball schedule.
Pinecrest athletic director Jeff Hewitt said that the new conference schedule will include a seven-game slate where each team plays every conference opponent once that will determine the conference’s champions for playoff purposes, and a conference tournament will be played the third week in February.
All games before next Friday, even if the opponent was a conference conference opponent, count as nonconference games. Games against conference opponents from Jan. 22 to Feb. 12 will add up to seven games for each team, potentially, and will count as the conference schedule. The conference champion at the end of those games will take the top seed into the playoffs, despite its finish in the conference tournament.
The conference tournament will seed the top four seeds and the bottom four seeds in separate tournaments and the two rounds of each tournament will be played during the week of Feb. 15-19. Seeding for the rest of the conference will be determined through the tournament.
Pinecrest’s boys basketball team — that has been under quarantine since the official start of the season two week ago and returns to practice on Thursday — has yet to play a game, while the girls team has played two of the three games scheduled to start the season as of Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, only two boys teams and two girls teams had played more than one game so far this season. Both boys teams, Scotland and Purnell Swett, played last week and a positive case from a Purnell Swett player has put both teams in quarantine.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.