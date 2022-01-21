When the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament was introduced during the week of the 2018 Masters tournament, Amanda Sambach was a freshman at the Cannon School in Davidson, where she was establishing herself as one of the top juniors in the nation and was months away from winning the first of three individual state championships in high school.
The high school tournaments and the other junior events she would tee it up regularly were always in her focus, but the thought of heading to Augusta, Georgia, in April to play against the world’s finest women's amateur was always in the back of her mind.
“Something about the name, ‘Augusta Women’s Am,’ just holds so much prestige,” she said. “It’s insane. It’s surreal to open up this huge green envelope with your name on it.
“Something like this is absolutely unreal. You hear about all these high-level men’s amateur events, and to have this one at Augusta it’s unbelievable and it’s huge.”
The huge green envelope came to Sambach for a second time recently. She received an invite into the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and missed the cut for the final round that would have had her playing a tournament round on the hallowed grounds.
The field is composed of the top 30 Americans and the top 30 international golfers based on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The first two rounds at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, north of Augusta. The top 30 play the final round at Augusta National the Saturday before the start of The Masters.
To help qualify for last year’s ANWA, Sambach won the 2020 North and South Junior Amateur, closing with rounds of 69-68 to win by four strokes. This past fall season for Virginia, Sambach played in a team-high four events and 12 rounds. Her highest finish was sixth at the Wolverine Invitational.
A Pinehurst resident since last summer and a Pinehurst Country Club member for nearly two years, her first invite came as a slight surprise last year. The thought of making a return trip was always there with her when playing in events in 2021.
“I knew that I had been pretty close all year. Then after the last couple tournaments of the year, just to see myself kind of hold on was really cool,” Sambach said. “That’s always kind of in the back of my mind, but it’s something I don’t try to think about too much when I’m at tournaments. I just kind of try to stay in the moment and do the best I can in that one tournament and try to not think about outcomes and rankings and all that. But obviously it’s hard.”
Growing up in Davidson, Sambach picked up golf at 7 years old and didn’t compete in tournaments until she was “11 or 12.” As an eighth-grader she committed to the University of Virginia, which she now calls home as a freshman in Charlottesville.
Sambach and UVA teammate Beth Lillie have qualified for this year’s playing of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. As opposed to practicing alone, having a teammate working toward the same goal in preparation for the same tournament this year is a positive for Sambach.
“Being at college is going to help me a lot. The past couple years, practicing on your own can be a little tough sometimes,” she said. “Being on a team and having a schedule and having people around me to hold me accountable to practice and stuff will be huge for sure.”
In her time away from college, Sambach has been a frequent visitor at the practice facilities at Pinehurst to help fine-tune her game for every time she tees the ball up competitively this coming spring.
“We just take our golf cart for a three- to four-minute drive to the clubhouse and just spend a couple of hours there,” Sambach said. “It’s so convenient, and so many people are here to connect with and play golf with.”
Don’t just say that this is just some other amateur tournament for Sambach, who missed the cut last year by three strokes that kept her from playing one of the most recognized courses in the world. Playing in the complimentary practice round the day before the final round last year, Sambach got to experience firsthand the course she had admired one week a year in April on TV growing up.
“It was insane. I don’t know any other way to put it. You see it on TV and it looks unbelievable. Then you get there in person and it’s even more unbelievable,” she said. “Everything is just so green. It’s literally the Disney World of golf.”
A return trip to Georgia is something she cherishes, but wants to make it last a little longer this April. She wants to take on the course with the final-round pressure this year.
“Embracing the moment,” she said, was the goal last year with rounds of 76 and 77.
“Not making the cut last year makes me want to do a lot better. The expectations are a little higher this year getting to go back for a second time.”
The 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be played March 30 to April 2.
